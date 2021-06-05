At a time when darkness surrounded the world, the Class of 2021 stepped up and shined, including the 383 graduates of Bedford High School.
“Yes, I am proud of your academic prowess, your athletic achievements and the co-curricular honors that you garnered, but it is you as people that make us all the most proud,” Principal Bob Jozokos of Bedford High School told the graduating seniors during commencement exercises on Saturday.
Instead of delivering a speech via video on a computer screen, which has happened too much during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jozokos said it was an honor to be able to gather together as a class and as a community to celebrate and recognize the Class of 2021.
Despite numerous school schedules and adjustments throughout the past year, he said the seniors were gracious and never let their frustration show.
“Your true goodness is shown by virtue of your patience, understanding, flexibility and persistence,” said Jozokos, noting it has made the pandemic not only tolerable, but survivable.
The 383 graduates, dressed in red and white robes, gathered at the Bedford High School football stadium for one last hoorah filled with sincere fanfare from friends and family — a much different setting than last year’s graduation festivities.
While it was uncertain how COVID-19 would impact the senior class in its final year, one thing remained clear, according to class president Matt Flanagan.
“While times were difficult for the world, we stepped up. Not only did the Class of 2021 adjust to an online world, we worked,” Flanagan said.
The seniors bagged groceries, bussed tables, baby-sat and distributed face masks rather than succumbing to the moments they lost, he said.
“In uncertain times we remained resilient and were essential in the continued support for our community throughout the pandemic,” Flanagan said.
“These actions give me hope for the good all of you will continue to do in the future.”
Jozokos said that collectively, the graduates contributed 18,592 hours of community service, about three times the 16-hour per-person requirement.
“That was in a time when community service was much more difficult to do. Goodness is hardwired into these seniors,” he said.
Olivia Archard, the Bedford High School Mission Statement Award Recipient, said, “It is almost expected that we and others will want to define our time in high school by what we achieved — our GPA, sports trophies won or (regalia) cords around our neck.”
“Truly though, it is not what we have done, but how we acted during this time.”