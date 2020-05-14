BEDFORD — There’ll be plenty of “Pomp and Circumstance” for the Class of 2020 at Bedford High School next month.
The school will be hosting 29 separate ceremonies over three days — June 5, 6, and 7 — so that each of the 371 graduating seniors will be able to walk on stage to receive a diploma while maintaining social distancing.
“The most important thing that we are still trying to do is to celebrate the seniors. This graduation is just not going to feel like graduations of the past — it is just not possible with the pandemic going on,” Principal Bob Jozokos said.
Jozokos has been working with parents, students and administrators to create a plan that would allow the graduating class to have a safe in-person commencement.
Each ceremony, to be held in the football stadium, would average 13 students and last for about 40 minutes. The ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude about 4:30 p.m. each day.
“If you do come, you have to bring a mask, otherwise you won’t be able to get out of your vehicle,” Jozokos said. Graduates and their families will be asked to take their temperature before leaving for the ceremony, and parking will be spaced out.
The timing will be such that groups of participants will not come in contact with each other, he said. Between each graduation session, custodians will disinfect seating areas, hand railings and other spaces used by graduates or their guests.
“Families will sit in designated areas,” said Jozokos, explaining there will be space in the bleachers for up to six guests per graduate. If graduates have two families, each family will be granted their own space for up to six guests.
Jozokos will speak at each of the 29 graduation ceremonies. There will be some pre-recorded speeches televised on the local Bedford television channel on the evening of June 4.
Professional photographs will be taken as students exit the stage, and a separate photo station will be set up in the rear of the school as graduates leave the campus off Chestnut Drive.
Students will have their names announced and have the opportunity to walk on stage and receive their diploma, with their individual advisors announcing them as official graduates, he said.
Cindy Chagnon, school board member, said she is pleased the advisors will play a larger role in graduation.
“They are going to miss out on some of their usual stuff,” acknowledged Jozokos, who is still planning various Senior Week events such as a bus delivery of care packages and lawn signs for seniors. Virtual scholarship awards and senior awards events are also being organized.
Jozokos said he is seeking permission from the state Department of Education to host the individual ceremonies inside in case of rain, but he is unsure whether that will be possible.