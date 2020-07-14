Students in Bedford and Merrimack can expect to be going back to the classroom in the fall, but not full-time.
School officials in the two districts announced this week that they are recommending hybrid instruction models for the start of the school year, but each community is taking a slightly different approach.
In Bedford, where there are 4,500 students and 800 employees, Superintendent Mike Fournier said the hybrid proposal from a 60-member task force was based on numerous documents, data and other evidence-based reports on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is about risk reduction, not risk elimination,” he told the school board.
Grades K-8 will split their school time 50-50 between full days of in-school and remote instruction, according to the proposal that is expected to be voted on by school officials on July 27.
Fournier masks will be required in certain in-school settings.
A full remote instruction model will be offered to students who cannot come to school for medical reasons, he said.
Since there are higher transmission rates among older children, Fournier said the hybrid model at Bedford High School "is a bit more complex than the elementary level."
The high school proposal is split 25% in school and 75% remote.
Details for this plan will be introduced to the school board on Monday.
Courses that require more face-to-face interaction or hands-on instruction such as science labs may take precedence for in-school time, Fournier said.
“Scheduling may differ week to week,” said Assistant Superintendent Tom Laliberte, adding a high school student may be in the physical classroom 90 minutes a week depending on course load.
Some school board members said they would prefer to have the high school students on campus more than 25% of the time -- possibly closer to 50% like the younger grades.
Donna Figler, a Bedford parent of two high school students, said her children did not receive the instruction they are accustomed to after the switch to remote learning in March.
“We are not Massachusetts. We are not New York. We are not Europe,” said Figler. “ … Our kids are smart, they are smart. They want to go to school.”
Figler said there has got to be a better way to do this, maintaining the high school students may not be able to compete in the real world under a proposal where they are in school for only 25 percent of the time.
Input is still being sought on the plan. Fournier said the district will likely not consider transitioning to a full, in-class option until there is a long period of no infections, there is a vaccine or herd immunity has been reached.
In Merrimack
In Merrimack, a recommendation has been made to also start the school year with a hybrid model, but Superintendent Mark McLaughlin said the initial plan will only be in place until Oct. 30, at which time it will then be revisited.
Merrimack, which has 4,300 students, is proposing that school start on Sept. 9, and that students be divided into two groups. Group A would have full days in school on Monday and Tuesday, and group B would have full days in school learning on Wednesday and Thursday. Fridays would be reserved for flex days. Remote instruction would be in place for the rest of the school week.
“We are going to be providing a remote instruction option,” said McLaughlin, adding questionnaires will be sent to families asking them to choose either remote learning or in-school learning.
With a cautious, phased approach to reopening the schools, similar to how the private sector is operating, he is hopeful that all of the students may be able to safely return to the classroom full-time in November.
“In order for our community to successfully support its children in this very difficult and unusual time, we have to balance rights with responsibilities,” he said, stressing the importance of productive dialogue with the spirit of achieving goals.
“Our students need that," McLaughlin said. "They need to see us come together.”