More than a year after Bedford school officials mandated the use of helmets for the Bedford High School girls lacrosse team, local athletes and parents are asking for the decision to be reversed.
A petition asking the school board to dissolve its mandate and allow the use of helmets to be optional has received 400 signatures.
“I support the voluntary use of helmets and that the decision to wear a helmet in women’s lacrosse should be with the parents or the player until such time as the sport, (New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association) or U.S. Lacrosse mandates it with corresponding rule changes,” said Julian Bell, a junior lacrosse player in Bedford.
In the fall of 2019, the school board voted 3-2 to require the use of helmets. Since the spring lacrosse season was canceled last year because of COVID-19, the girls team has not yet had to play under the new requirement. Bedford is currently the only Division I team in New Hampshire required to wear protective headgear.
“As players, my teammates and I are very apprehensive about stepping onto the lacrosse field with a helmet,” said Bell, stressing that opponents may be more aggressive, especially around their heads, if helmets are mandated.
Bill Foote, a school board member who supported the requirement during the 2019 vote, said it is clear that helmets prevent concussions.
“I can’t believe in any kind of real-world situation that not wearing a helmet is safer than wearing a helmet,” said Foote, maintaining it is at least “less unsafe” to wear the protective headgear.
Currently, helmets are not required by the NHIAA for girls lacrosse. However, the American Medical Association and American Academy of Pediatrics previously issued a formal policy urging helmet use, adding lacrosse already has an approved protective head device for females.
Bedford's Bill O’Brien said many parents are concerned about the requirement.
“They are very concerned about the overstepping and mandating of optional equipment on one sport,” he told the school board last week.
While he appreciates the school board trying to look out for the welfare of students, O’Brien said it may not be looking at the full picture.
Some athletes and parents contend that helmet use should be voluntary, that helmets could make the game more aggressive and that the school board forum is not the appropriate place for this type of change.
“It is our job to interpret the data we have in front of us,” said School Board Chairman Jay Nash. Nash, who supported the mandate during the 2019 vote, said a number of databases support epidemiological studies proving head injuries are occurring in girls lacrosse.
According to Superintendent Mike Fournier, the district’s athletic director and the girls lacrosse coach do not agree with the mandate but say they will support it and follow through with it if the board wishes. The board is expected to revisit the matter and potentially vote on it during Monday’s meeting.
John Schneller, a school board member, said the 2019 vote to require helmets and passed despite a a significant amount of conflicting information.
“I believe we should reverse the mandate,” Schneller said.
Those who support the reversal say the board should at least wait until a two-year research study titled “The Effect of Helmets on Injury and Player Perceptions in High School Girls’ Lacrosse” is completed this fall.