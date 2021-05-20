School officials in Bedford say they anticipate next school year will be as close to pre-pandemic conditions as possible for students and teachers.
“I am expecting a very normal school year next year,” Superintendent Mike Fournier of the Bedford School District told the school board this week.
Although he has not yet received any guidance from the New Hampshire Department of Education for the fall, Fournier said he asked the commissioner if there would be expectations for face masks or remote learning.
“While there is no official answer, he doesn’t think we are going to have requirements for either,” said Fournier.
Bedford schools have remained open for the entire school year, although hybrid learning was in place for several months at the start of the year because of challenges with COVID-19.
As the district looks ahead to the 2021-2022 school year, Fournier said several administrative decisions will need to be made.
“At least right now, from (age) 12 on, there is really -- unless there is something I am missing medically speaking -- there is no reason for masking (age) 12 on because everyone is eligible for vaccine,” he said. “And, I think in the lower grades, I would be very surprised if we need to do any masking in the fall, but I just don’t know.”
For the remainder of the current school year, however, masks will remain a requirement while indoors; students have the option of not wearing a mask outside, according to Fournier.
In addition, he said students are offered mask breaks throughout the day at school.
Melissa Stevens, school board member, said mask breaks seem to vary from classroom to classroom and among different schools. There have been some emails from parents who are concerned about the mask wearing during the warmer weather, added Stevens.
To avoid additional quarantines and contact tracing, Fournier said the schools will continue to require masks while inside, continue offering mask breaks, and allow for optional mask usage outside.
The district has 578 students, about 12.5 percent of the student body, who are still learning remotely.
“At this juncture, I am really at the place where I’d like to not be offering remote classes and those people who need them, if it’s required through an (individualized education program) or a 504, we can make accommodations,” he said. “But, otherwise, if there is a family that really has to have remote education, that is why we have VLACS (the Virtual Learning Academy Charter School) in the state of New Hampshire.”
Fournier predicts that about 99 percent of the students will return to in-person learning next year, but there will be a handful who will not. Officials must determine how to accommodate that handful of students, he said.
If there are, for example, a dozen students at the elementary level who need remote learning, Fournier said he could potentially approach the school board and request a dedicated teacher for those 12 pupils. This gets more complicated at the upper grade levels when teacher certification is necessary for certain classes, he explained.
Melinda Bator, school board member, questioned whether there would need to be a yearlong commitment requirement for those students starting the year remotely -- especially if the district would need to hire a teacher to handle a certain number of remote students.
“Unless the board directs me otherwise, we will not be offering a fully remote option for students next year,” said Fournier, adding that if the district has to make accommodations for certain students, it will consider that.