Bedford parents say they are heartbroken that a beloved private preschool and kindergarten will be closing its doors in June.
Bedford Village Morning School on Ministerial Road will close on June 4 after educating thousands of local children.
“It was an extremely hard decision -- not one that I wanted to make,” said Sue Tyrie, owner and director of the school for the past 44 years. “This has been a labor of love. It has been a pure joy.”
While she knew retirement was around the corner, Tyrie acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic did play a factor in her decision.
“The Bedford community is so lucky to have had her magical little school for the past 44 years,” said Heidi Kuhn of Bedford, who has had three children attend Bedford Village Morning School.
The school is filled with love and magic, according to Kuhn, who described Tyrie as an “angel on earth.”
The school has had a maximum of 60 students enrolled each year in either its preschool or kindergarten program. Most recently, Tyrie said enrollment numbers were down because of COVID-19 and spacing requirements, and four full-time teachers were employed.
Tyrie admits that she is still in denial about the upcoming closure and her retirement.
“There is a lot of pressure out there on these children. We need to let them be kids,” she said. Her focus has been on providing the youngsters with a place to play and enjoy their childhood, without the pressures and anxiety that are often associated with school.
“We were all sad to hear it will be closing,” Kim Beekman of Bedford said of Bedford Village Morning School. “Sue was the backbone of the school and her philosophy with students in those early years was so fantastic.”
Beekman, who has three children who graduated from the school, says Tyrie was always their favorite teacher. “She was so special to all three of them. I was sad to hear she was retiring, even though I knew it was coming,” said Beekman.
“She was the body of that school,” said Kristen Prachar of Bedford, who has one child who currently attends the school and two others who previously attended.
“There is no better feeling knowing that your children are happy, learning and loved when you drop them off for their first time,” said Prachar. “It is an amazing place that she has built over the years.”