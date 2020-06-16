The Bedford School District is seeking input from the community on how to proceed with the reopening of schools this fall.
“This is just the infancy stages. No decisions have been made at this point,” said Superintendent Mike Fournier. “We are still gathering information.”
A task force has been formed to study the best approach to reopening Bedford schools, and the task force is urging parents and other community members to submit feedback.
Fournier said he anticipates that state officials will be providing some recommendations on the opening of school by the end of June.
“I would like our task force work to be done by the middle of July to bring to the (school) board our recommendation,” he said, adding an official plan should be decided and relayed to families by Aug. 1.
Aside from the task force steering committee, there are three sub-committees also being assigned to explore and study the various options, according to Fournier, who said there were many parents interested in participating.
Students and parents have been included in the various groups, as well as teachers and administrators.
“There are a lot of people who have feelings on this,” said Sue Jennato, a school board member, stressing residents want to be heard so their comments can be considered throughout the process.
An online link is available to submit comments and feedback on the reopening of Bedford schools, which may be accessed at sau25.net.
“While the committee is large, I want to be careful of being data rich and information poor, so we are looking at sources from a number of places,” explained Fournier.
The task force will be meeting weekly and has already started its work.
Fournier said he is hopeful that the task force presents its proposed plan to the school board on July 13, which would allow the board at least two weeks to consider its recommendations.
“I would hope that we would not be flat-footed in the middle of August,” said John Schneller, school board member.
Fournier said families should have sufficient time to plan ahead if they know the process for reopening on Aug 1. There's a lot of work to be done, he said.
Meanwhile, school officials are finalizing the district’s expenditures associated with remote learning, which includes some cost savings and additional expenses.
Lisa Ambrosio, business administrator, said the school district will be receiving about $95,000 from the CARES Act to cover costs from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A re-entry plan is also being discussed for non-union staff such as secretaries. As that progresses, the district must be sure it has enough disposable masks, hand sanitizer and other necessities, Fournier said.
While there is currently enough personal protective equipment for custodial staff and central office staff, the amount needed once school starts has yet to be determined, said Ambrosio.
“We don’t know what that will be looking like in the fall,” she explained.