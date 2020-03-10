School officials in Bedford are contemplating a proposal that would authorize the superintendent to issue long-term suspensions, and possible expulsion, if a student is found possessing, distributing or selling illegal drugs on school grounds.
Currently, school principals are permitted to issue a suspension of at least five days, along with possible expulsion, if there is evidence of the illegal possession, use, sale, distribution or giving away of drugs or alcohol at school, on school property or at any school-sponsored event.
However, Superintendent Mike Fournier said the superintendent’s office is currently overlooked in the suspension process when drugs or alcohol are involved.
He has submitted an amended drug and alcohol use policy that is currently being reviewed by the school board. The new proposal states that if a student is found to possess, sell or distribute drugs or alcohol at school, the student will be reported to police immediately, and following a meeting with the student, the principal shall suspend the student from school for at least five days and up to 10 days, and may refer the student to the superintendent.
The superintendent, following a hearing, “may impose a long-term suspension, in excess of 10 days, may impose additional disciplinary measures, including but not limited to, restrictions on school activities and mandatory counseling, or may recommend expulsion,” states the proposed amendment to the policy.
Jay Nash, chairman of the school board, raised concerns about the superintendent being able to impose long-term suspension in excess of 10 school days. Nash said the new proposal would mean that a student could be suspended for months -- potentially up to 364 days.
Nash suggested that the superintendent be able to issue a long-term suspension of up to 20 school days, at which point the superintendent would then need to approach the school board if they believe a longer suspension is warranted.
“It is a lot of days to be out,” Fournier said of Nash’s suggested 20-day maximum suspension that would then need to be reviewed by the school board for additional suspension days.
Still, Fournier said these types of cases often take time to investigate. He stressed that any decision made by the superintendent, in regards to suspension, may be appealed to the school board.
“I think the right of appeal is a mitigating factor,” said Nash, noting that 20 days of a suspension can be detrimental to a student.
The school board has not yet voted on the amended policy.