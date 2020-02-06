BEDFORD -- After learning that the Latin program at the local middle school would be eliminated under the proposed budget, students successfully advocated this week to have funding for Latin classes restored.
School officials originally removed Latin courses at Lurgio Middle School from the proposed school district budget -- a cost savings of $32,831.
However, several students and parents voiced their concerns about the potential elimination of the Latin program for seventh and eighth graders during this week’s school deliberative session.
“For me, it has unlocked a love for language learning, in general, and the study of languages,” said William Janelle, a junior who has completed five years of Latin in the Bedford school system.
Janelle said there are benefits to taking Latin courses that have a lifelong impact on students. He said the Latin language also helps students better understand English grammar, and often improves English writing skills.
“Students at this school appreciate Latin,” agreed Penelope Vandermeer, a local student.
By eliminating Latin classes at the middle school level, the highest Latin course that could be achieved at Bedford High would be Latin four, according to Vandermeer. She added that while Latin four students would still be eligible for the International Baccalaureate Latin exam, those who complete five years of Latin -- which would include courses at the middle school level -- would be more prepared for the IB exam.
Superintendent Mike Fournier said there are students who begin Latin in ninth grade and still have a pathway to Latin five by taking a Latin course using a virtual learning academy online charter school, although he acknowledged that may not be ideal.
“Latin provides enrichment for students in many ways, aside from the expected language acquisition skills,” said Nicholas Morris, another student. He maintained that students who study Latin often perform better on the SAT, adding studies have shown that Latin students are also ahead of the curve in other areas such as world knowledge, math problem solving, reading and more.
A local parent, Julie Morris, requested that the proposed operating budget of $77,705,933 be amended to add $32,831 -- with the intention that the school board would use the extra funding to reinstate the Latin classes at the middle school. Her request was supported by voters, and the newly proposed budget that will be placed on the March ballot is now $77,738,764.
While school officials are not obligated to utilize the additional money for Latin if approved by voters next month, Jay Nash, chairman of the school board, said school officials have honored similar requests in the past.
The proposed fiscal year 2021 budget, which represents a 4.6 percent increase over the current spending plan, includes the addition of five new positions -- a district-wide social worker, special education teacher for the high school, paraprofessional for the high school, preschool coordinator at Memorial Elementary School and an assessment specialist.
Several warrant articles will also be placed on the March 10 ballot.
A $1.3 million bond is being recommended to update and install sprinkler systems and alarms at three local schools.
An additional $793,100 is being sought for athletic improvements, specifically the replacement of the turf field at the high school, the resurfacing of the gymnasium floors at the high school and Lurgio Middle School, as well as maintenance at Higgins Track and improvements to Preston Field.
Two bargaining agreements with local unions will also be considered by voters.