BEDFORD -- Superintendent Mike Fournier, who initially took over as interim superintendent in the summer of 2018, has signed a new contract to stay with the district for at least three more years.
This week, the school board approved the new contract with Fournier, which will keep him in the head role until at least June of 2023.
The contract was adopted following Fournier’s performance evaluation, according to Jay Nash, chairman of the board.
“We did have an opportunity to review, or do Mike’s evaluation recently,” Nash said on Monday. Fournier has been with the local school district for 19 years, and previously served as principal at McKelvie Intermediate School for more than a decade.
“I think everybody unanimously has talked about what a great job you are doing,” Nash told Fournier, adding that that is reflected in the new contract that Nash said includes a modest base salary increase and bonus opportunity.
According to the new, three-year contract, which is replacing a separate three-year contract that was signed one year ago, Fournier’s new salary is $145,000 a year. He is also eligible for an annual performance bonus of $10,000.
“We are happy to have you,” Nash told Fournier. In a statement, Nash described Fournier as an outstanding educator. “The new contract clearly represents strong support for Mike’s leadership and the direction he is taking the Bedford School District,” added Nash.
Fournier has a bachelor’s degree in history, a master’s degree in education from the University of New Hampshire, an education specialist degree and a current license with superintendent certification.
Fournier took over as interim superintendent in the summer of 2018 after former Superintendent Chip McGee resigned in the wake of public outrage when educators from the Bedford School District and others spoke in support of former Exeter High School guidance counselor Kristie Torbick, who had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student.
Although the school board launched its search for a permanent superintendent the following November, it agreed three months later that Fournier would permanently fill the leadership role.