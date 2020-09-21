Parents and school officials are voicing concerns about a survey showing that more Bedford teens are experimenting with heroin, methamphetamines and ecstasy than the state average.
In addition, 210 Bedford students in the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey report that they had tried binge drinking alcohol (four or five drinks in a row) at least once in the past month. That represents nearly 27% of the students surveyed, a number almost on par with state trends.
Joy Monfried is a Bedford parent who co-founded BeBOLD, a local organization that has worked hard to bring awareness to the dangers of drug and alcohol use among teens.
“What concerns me is that, as hard as we try as an organization to reach parents and inform them about how irresponsible and dangerous it is to provide youth with alcohol, a lot of times we feel as though we are preaching to the choir,” said Monfried, whose daughter graduated from Bedford High earlier this year. “We need to reach those parents who are throwing the parties, taking the keys and allowing kids to sleep over. That is where we are really challenged.”
The survey of 9th- through 12th-grade students is conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention every two years.
In Bedford, more than 400 students, or about 26.7%, say they drank alcohol at least once during the past 30 days, according to the data. Among those students who do drink, 40% said someone provided them with the alcohol.
Monfield said Monday that while the survey indicates improvements in tobacco use and other data points, she worries that because of COVID-19, hybrid learning and the recent quarantines there could be increased anxiety levels among youth that could lead to more drug and alcohol use.
“We are looking at new ways of tackling drug prevention,” said Monfried, adding she is hoping to organize a mentor program in which senior citizens or empty nesters check in with youth to make sure they aren’t feeling isolated.
Nearly 250 Bedford students, or about 16%, said in the survey they were offered, sold or given an illegal drug on school property in the past year. That data point is up nearly 4.5% from the survey results in 2017.
A total of 47 of 1,469 Bedford students surveyed say they have tried ecstasy. That is 3.1%, compared to the state average of 2.4%.
In addition, 40 students say they have tried methamphetamines — 2.6% compared to the state average of 1.7% — and 33 students have tried heroin, or 2.1% compared to the state average of 1.5%.
The percentage of students reporting that they have used a vaping product in the last 30 days has also increased, school board member Sue Jennato said at a meeting last week.
“I know we have been focusing a lot on vaping,” she said.
The survey also focused on drug use perceptions, sexual activity, bullying, mental health and physical activity.
“The biggest takeaway for me on this entire form was under bullying and electronic bullying and fighting,” Superintendent Mike Fournier told school board members. “ … 26% of the students surveyed out of the 1,519 (students) did not go to school because they felt unsafe at school or on the way to and from school in the past 30 days.”
That number is up 17% from the 2017 results, according to Fournier, who said the number of students who report being threatened or injured with a weapon on school property in the past year has also increased.
“To imagine someone feeling that way is not something I endorse, nor want our kids to be feeling, so I want to get after that,” he said.
According to the report, 68 students reported being raped in the past year, compared to 106 in 2017.
Jay Nash, school board chairman, said the district must focus on serious social problems that are truly community issues, including sexual violence and bullying.
Fournier stressed that despite some of the concerning data points, many of the trends are moving in a positive direction.
The number of students who attempted suicide in the past year has declined, the number of students who took a prescription drug without a doctor’s prescription in the past month has declined and the number of students who currently smoke cigarettes has dropped, according to the survey results.
“I am bringing to you the areas that need improvement, but there are many, many areas where we are doing very well … this is not a sad story, but there are some pieces that we need to work on,” Fournier said.