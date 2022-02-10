A Bedford teacher has won the 2020 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, state education officials announced Thursday.
Tristan Bowen, a teacher at Riddle Brook School in Bedford, is this year’s award recipient.
Bowen, a teacher for 22 years, is one of 102 teachers nationwide to receive this prestigious honor, and is the only K-6 science winner for New Hampshire. The award represents the nation’s highest distinction for teaching in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science.
“I commend Tristan’s devotion to teaching, science and educational leadership. Her work ethic, specifically her drive for writing student-driven science curriculum, exemplifies the values that shape strong educators and innovative youth,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education, in a statement.
Bowen teaches fourth grade at Riddle Brook School. She was recently chosen for a Bedford Education Foundation grant to attend a gifted and talented institute at the University of Connecticut, is a Professional Learning Community Facilitator and is part of the school’s enrichment committee.
“The Presidential Award is an honor that conveys all the hard work I have put into teaching, and I am grateful for the recognition of my efforts as an educator,” Bowen said in a statement. “This award will also allow me to share my ideas and passion, especially in science, with more educators.”
Awardees receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States, a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and a trip to Washington, D.C., to participate in professional development opportunities and discussions on how to improve STEM education.
“What sets Tristan apart is her forward-thinking and student engagement abilities, especially in the area of STEM education. She encourages creativity, critical thinking and problem solving through interest-based learning for her students,” said Molly McCarthy, principal of Riddle Brook School and Bedford School Superintendent Mike Fournier in a joint statement. “There is no doubt that Tristan is a well-deserving recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.”
