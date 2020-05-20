For now, Bedford will not be offering free full-day kindergarten.
While reviewing its list of goals for the school district, Superintendent Mike Fournier told the school board this week that now is not the best time to consider implementing free, all-day kindergarten.
“My back-of-the-envelope math is (full-day) kindergarten would cost between $1 million and $1.5 million to add to the budget if we were to go down that road,” said Fournier. “Right now it is not something that I am recommending that we pursue, but I do know there is interest in the community for us to take a look at it.”
While nearby school districts such as Nashua, Merrimack and Litchfield have implemented free, full-day public kindergarten, Bedford charges about $5,250 per year for students to enroll in its optional K-Plus program, which is an all-day kindergarten initiative outside of the district’s half-day program; students who qualify for free and reduced lunch are eligible for a discounted tuition rate of $525 per year for full-day kindergarten.
Fournier acknowledged that many educators, teachers and principals support the notion of full-day kindergarten.
“If it is something that we could do, of course there are a lot of reasons why we would like to have full-day kindergarten, but administrators and teachers are realists just like everyone else out there and there are limited resources. So, we need to be mindful of what we are spending our money on,” he said.
When the K-Plus program was implemented, it was expected to be a cost-neutral initiative, but since that time, the program has evolved to create revenue for the district, covering more than just the costs associated with K-Plus, according to Fournier.
“The bad news is that if we were to go to a full-day kindergarten, we would be losing a half a million dollars or more of revenue, so it is kind of a double hit for the district because we would have to hire teachers and we would lose revenue,” he explained.
Jay Nash, chairman of the school board, said he has heard from teachers and the public that they are in favor of all-day kindergarten. However, after listening to Fournier’s input, Nash said he is not interested in pursuing the idea further, at least for now.
For those people who strongly support the notion of full-day kindergarten, he suggested that they start initiating a proposal now so that it could potentially be included in the district’s goals and possibly be implemented in two or three years.
“While I am sure the professional educators would love to see full-day kindergarten everywhere, just on a cost and performance basis, I would really be reluctant to support it,” said Bill Foote, school board member, noting the change would negatively impact private kindergartens in the area.
The number of all-day kindergarten students in the Bedford school system would jump from about 100 to 300 students per year, said Foote, adding that hike could significantly increase the tax rate.
He mentioned a study showing that once students reach a certain grade level, early intervention isn’t as much of a factor for those children who are not economically challenged.
Board member Cindy Chagnon agreed, saying that research indicates that while all-day kindergarten may be vital for low-income children, it doesn’t tend to make much of a difference for average-income children by the time they reach eighth grade.