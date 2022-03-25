KEENE -- School officials are holding two forums next week to allow the community to share their concerns regarding the ongoing behavioral issues at Keene High School.
“The behaviors which cause our school community to feel unsafe are absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated! We will be moving forward swiftly with appropriate consequences for the students who are not attending school for the purposes of learning, up to and including expulsion in compliance with our policies and the laws of New Hampshire. Keene High School, The Keene Board of Education and SAU 29 stand committed to bringing this to an end,” SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay, Keene Board of Education Chairman George Downing and Keene High School Principal Cindy Gallagher said in a message to the community this week.
In a subsequent message, the school officials announced there would be two forums for community members to express their thoughts and concerns. The forums are scheduled for Monday, March 28 and Thursday, March 31. Both forums are planned to take place in the Keene High School cafeteria from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
“The structure of the night will be a workshop model,” school officials said.
The forums follow an incident at the school, a community protest outside of the school on Monday and a Tuesday night school board meeting at which a new board member called for the resignation of Malay as superintendent.
Keene Police Sgt. T.J. Derendal said on Thursday that police responded to the high school on Friday, March 18, around 11 a.m. for an incident. There was a student protest at the school over a teacher resigning, he said. Following this protest there was an incident that led to a student being detained by staff and then being turned over to his parent, Derendal said. The matter is still under investigation and no more information can be released at this time, he said.
Newly-elected City Councilor Randy Filiault called for Malay to resign.
“Even though it’s my first meeting, I’ve been a City Councilor in Keene for 20 years so I’m obviously not naive to what’s going on,” Randy Filiault said Thursday.
Filiault was elected to the school board two weeks ago.
Filiault said his awareness of the issues at the school started with his friends that work there and young people in his family who attend the school as students.
“From the many teachers and staff that have contacted me over the past month, it’s been overwhelming that teachers and staff have a complete lack of confidence in this particular administrator,” Filiault said. “This has been festering for a long while and things have been heading in the wrong direction for a long while. … When things aren’t going well you know you need to make changes at the top. … Far too many teachers are resigning and far too many are making comments about leaving. We need to retain all the good teachers that we have right now, we can’t afford to lose any more.”
In their first message to the school community this week, Malay, Downing and Gallagher said of the nearly 1,400 students enrolled at Keene High School about “95% come ready to learn each day.”
“Unfortunately, roughly 5% of the students have and continue to cause significant disruptions in the building that compromises the overall well-being and safety of everyone in the building,” the school officials said. “That 5% of the students continually participate in disruptive behaviors including fighting, vaping, vandalism, skipping class, and blatant disregard, defiance and disrespect to fellow students, school personnel and school rules. We have attempted multiple interventions to get these students back on the right track. The entire staff at the school, including the administration, teachers, school counselors, paraprofessionals, tutors, office staff, related service providers, librarian, nurses, substitutes and our building, grounds and cafeteria employees have all tried to positively influence the students into making good decisions. Unfortunately and sadly, this has not worked.”
People interested in participating in Monday’s forum are asked to RSVP online before 10 a.m. on Monday. A link to RSVP for Thursday’s forum will be released Monday by noon.