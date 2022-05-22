HILLSBOROUGH – Hundreds gathered at Hillsboro-Deering Middle School Saturday afternoon for a celebration honoring the life of Officer Rory Bohanan, who had been the school’s resource officer for the past 12 years.
“Rory loved the school and interacting with the kids,” Hillsborough Police Chief David Roarick said during the service. “Even though he could have retired earlier, Rory wanted to stay so he could see the kids that he started with in kindergarten, go all the way up to seniors and graduate from high school.”
Affectionately known as “Officer Bo,” Bohanan, 58, suffered a medical emergency while on duty at the school on May 10 and passed away.
“Officer Bohanan served this community and our country with distinction,” Police Chaplain Mark Bodanza said. “Officer Bo began his service with the United States Navy in 1981.
In 1987, he joined the New Hampshire Department of Corrections. In 1998, he attended the New Hampshire part-time police academy and he is a graduate of the 123rd New Hampshire full-time police academy where he finished first academic in his class.
He served the Henniker, Hopkinton and Hillsborough police departments. His past 12 years of service were here at the Hillsborough-Deering schools as the school resource officer.”
Bohanan guided students, Bodanza said. “He not only ensured their safety, but he was also a respected mentor by many.”
Roarick thanked Bohanan’s family for supporting him through his life of service.
“On the morning of May 10 we lost a great man,” Roarick said. “Roy spent his adult life serving us so we could all live better lives.”
Since his passing many people have approached Roarick, he said, and have told him stories about Bohanan helping them and helping to get their children back on the “right path.”
“As a law enforcement officer we often wonder if we are making a difference -- changing things for the better. Well Rory Bohanan, you made a difference and we are all the better for knowing you,” Roarick said.
Bohanan's daughter thanked the community for their support at this time. She also thanked the school district’s staff and students, “for always putting a smile on Officer Bo’s face and for all the love and support you have given us as a family.”
“To the Class of 2022, you were Officer Bo’s babies. When you started kindergarten he started his career as SRO,” she said. “And remember as you walk across that stage to receive your diploma he will be with each and every one of you, beaming with pride at the young adults you have become.”