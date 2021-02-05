Betsy DeVos is gone as education secretary - but what we'll call "DeVosism" certainly isn't. You only have to look at what Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, New Hampshire, Kansas and some other states are now doing to see that her agenda to privatize public education is alive and thriving.
DeVos, a Michigan billionaire, served as former president Donald Trump's education secretary for four years after working for decades in states across the country to expand initiatives that allowed the use of public funding for schooling outside traditional school districts - including private and religious schools and home schooling.
She made no secret of her disdain for traditional public schools - calling them "a dead end" in 2015 and derogatorily referring to them as "government schools." Her selection as education secretary was applauded by religious conservatives and detractors of public schools - and decried by those who opposed her evangelism for the privatization of public education.
While she was education secretary, she unsuccessfully tried for years to persuade Congress to pass a $5 billion tax-credit program that would have funded scholarships to private and religious schools. Some said her failure to pass education legislation limited her impact - but she always made clear that she believed state legislatures were the vehicle for creating alternative school options for families.
And that's what's happening - especially after Republicans made gains in some state legislatures in the November elections.
Republican governors and state lawmakers are now stepping up efforts to pass legislation to increase the number of charter schools - which are publicly funded but privately operated - and to create programs that use public funds for private and religious schools, home schooling and online schools.
They are also trying to put new burdensome mandates directly on traditional public schools, which many see as the country's most important civic education. For example, in Arizona, a Senate bill would require traditional public schools to publish a list of every single resource that teachers use in classrooms - including websites and videos - so that parents can opt their children out of the school if they don't approve of the material. The requirement would not, however, be extended to private schools, and the rules would be looser for charter schools.
"DeVosism" included an effort to literally redefine public education. DeVos and her allies, especially Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R, publicly called for a definition that essentially said: If public dollars are used for any kind of schooling, that makes it public education - even if the public has no say in how a school operates.
In 2019, DeSantis tweeted: ""An important point to make is, you know, we talk about, 'This is public school, this is charters.' Look, if it's public dollars, it's public education." DeVos followed with this tweet: "Completely agree, @GovRonDesantis. 'If the taxpayer is paying for education, it's public education.'"
Some states have operated "school choice" programs for years, finding various ways to use public funds for private and religious education. For example, according to EdChoice, a nonprofit organization that advocates for school choice, there were 29 voucher programs in 16 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, in the 2018-19 school year.
Now in New Hampshire, where Republicans reclaimed control of the legislature in the November elections, there is new legislation that would create a voucher program that would make nearly every student in the state eligible to use public money for private school, home schooling and other education-related expenses.
In Florida, the state Senate this week advanced a broad proposal that would reconfigure and expand the state's choice program and convert vouchers into state-funded school savings accounts that would allow families to use them for schooling outside neighborhood public schools.
Florida state Sen. Perry Thurston, D, was quoted by the Daytona Beach News-Journal as saying that the plan would be a "death knell to public education."
"Had we pumped the type of money that we've been putting into these programs into the public-school system, I can tell you I would have a better outcome from the students in my district," Thurston said.