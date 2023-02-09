Biden administration approves work around for sex ed grants
The Biden administration approved the bid of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. and the rest of the congressional delegation to send federal grant money directly to two sex-education providers after the Executive Council turned the grants down last fall.  Here activists with Granite State Progress, 603 Equality and other groups protested outside State House in support of the grants for Manchester and Sullivan County teens.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

The Biden administration is stepping in to offer federal grants directly to sex-education programs in Manchester and the Claremont area after the state's Republican-led Executive Council rejected them.

New Hampshire's congressional delegation had pursued the direct grants after the council turned down repeated attempts to approve accepting the funds on behalf of the state.

