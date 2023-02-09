The Biden administration approved the bid of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. and the rest of the congressional delegation to send federal grant money directly to two sex-education providers after the Executive Council turned the grants down last fall. Here activists with Granite State Progress, 603 Equality and other groups protested outside State House in support of the grants for Manchester and Sullivan County teens.
The Biden administration is stepping in to offer federal grants directly to sex-education programs in Manchester and the Claremont area after the state’s Republican-led Executive Council rejected them.
New Hampshire’s congressional delegation had pursued the direct grants after the council turned down repeated attempts to approve accepting the funds on behalf of the state.
In 2021, the all-Democratic delegation went the same route when it convinced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to contract directly with Planned Parenthood of Northern England and other family planning providers that operated abortion clinics.
Citing anti-abortion language in the state budget, the council had rejected those grants a well.
The money for these sex-education programs is not likely to be available until the end of August, according to the “federal grant opportunity.”
“Access to these resources never should have required a federal agency stepping up to resolve a crisis created by GOP executive councilors, but I’m relieved the Department of Health and Human Services heeded my call for assistance,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement.
“These dollars are urgently needed to help allow providers in New Hampshire to continue offering evidence-based education in their communities, which experience higher-than-average teen pregnancy rates.”
The two programs, Amoskeag Health in Manchester and TLC Family Resource Center in Claremont, can now apply for grants of up to $250,000. Both had to cut back programs after the council’s action.
“I am proud to stand with our trusted medical providers in supporting evidence-based programs that prioritize the needs of our youth,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has supported these sex-education grants, first voting for them while serving on the Executive Council before he became governor in 2017.
For the past decade, the state embraced the so-called Personal Responsibility Education Program, which addresses many issues, including abstinence from sex, sexually transmitted diseases, gender identity, relationships and decision-making skills.
The instruction is offered after school to at-risk students.
State officials say the “evidence-based” program helped lower teen pregnancy rates in Manchester and Claremont, but both communities still have about three times the average teen pregnancy rate.
Parental consent is required for students to take part, and youths must bring information back to parents.
But the council turned down the grants, most recently last fall by a 3-2 vote.
Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, said the program encourages abstinence from sexual intercourse, but it does not address other sexual contact between minors that does not lead to pregnancy.
Social conservative groups praised the council’s decision, while Planned Parenthood of Northern New England officials condemned it.
