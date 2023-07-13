National data from the 2022-2023 school year show serious and ongoing lags in student achievement in reading and math, indicating that academic recovery from COVID’s disruptions has stalled, according to research by an education assessment group.

“Data from this study is loud and apparent — across the country academic growth is not gaining pace at the rate we had hoped. Recovery efforts have, for the most part, put students back on a growth path, but they have not succeeded in accelerated growth back to pre-pandemic achievement levels,” Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said in a statement.

Thursday, July 13, 2023
Wednesday, July 12, 2023