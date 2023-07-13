National data from the 2022-2023 school year show serious and ongoing lags in student achievement in reading and math, indicating that academic recovery from COVID’s disruptions has stalled, according to research by an education assessment group.
“Data from this study is loud and apparent — across the country academic growth is not gaining pace at the rate we had hoped. Recovery efforts have, for the most part, put students back on a growth path, but they have not succeeded in accelerated growth back to pre-pandemic achievement levels,” Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said in a statement.
“Deployment of more of the same in terms of instructional supports is not producing an accelerated or improved outcome,” Edelblut said. “This is already a national crisis. We do not want to leave a generation of students behind.”
According to the study released Tuesday by Northwest Evaluations Association, students are still growing academically but not at the same pace as before the pandemic, and they have a lot of ground to make up to return to pre-COVID grade-level achievement.
The research indicates that the average student would need support and interventions equivalent to an additional 4.1 months of school to catch up to pre-pandemic levels in reading and 4.5 months in math.
The deficit seems to be more significant for middle schoolers. According to national data, the average eighth-grader who was assessed will need an extra 9.1 months of learning in math and an additional 7.4 months in reading to catch up to pre-pandemic achievement levels.
“What doesn’t seem to be working is doing what we’ve been doing,” the state education commissioner said Thursday, commenting on national results. “We’ve spent $190 billion on what we’ve always been doing, and it didn’t change things for these kids.”
It would take a U-shaped recovery, with a 20% annual growth in learning, to return to grade-level achievement, the commissioner said. “Doing more of the same things has not given us accelerated growth (required to get) back to that level and beyond.”
“It’s not clear what’s needed,” Edelblut said. “All of the smartest people in education are working with almost unlimited money to change the the slope of that line. We know that doing more of the same is not changing the recovery.”
Numbers for New Hampshire will be available early next week. Information from individual schools and school districts will follow in October, according to the state education department.
Edelblut said he is hopeful that New Hampshire won’t follow the national trend.
Results not a surprise
Scott Marion, executive director of the Dover-based National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment, said the NWEA report only covers schools that use NWEA assessment tests. Another test provider is also widely used in New Hampshire.
He said the report’s results, while not representative of all schools, should come as no surprise.
“We we had this massive interruption in schooling even in places that went back to school,” Marion said. “School itself is probably functioning like it was pre-COVID,” but not all children are.
Marion is worried about the least affluent and youngest, who may not have had access to early enrichment during pandemic shutdowns of childcare. Some 2- and 3-year-olds went to day care; others did not.
As a result, many children entered school at lower levels of readiness and literacy, he said.
Now, schools “are moving kids along at pre-COVID rates, but it’s hard to close the gap,” Marion said. “The results from school year 2021-2022 “show a sobering picture.
“To assume that all kids will be back on track by September 2024 (when federal COVID relief funds to schools expire) is a bit of wishful thinking,” he said. “Some kids have caught up. But depending on where they went to school, they could have missed a lot.”
Use of free online tutoring offered through the state education department has varied, Edelblut said.
During the school year that closed last month, Tutor.com provided 90,000 minutes of individual tutoring in 5,700 sessions. But funds for families through “Yes Every Student” on the New Hampshire Department of Education website, which offers $1,000 for tutoring and special education services, were under-utilized, he said. A third online program introduced in 2021, schoolhouse.world, offered peer-to-peer tutoring.
“COVID-19 may no longer be an emergency, but we are very much still dealing with the fallout from the crisis. These data reiterate that recovery will not be linear, easy or quick and we cannot take our foot off the gas pedal,” Dr. Karyn Lewis, study co-author and director of the Center for School and Student Progress at NWEA, said in a statement on Tuesday.
