Monday begins an important week in the effort to find a new superintendent of schools in Manchester, with members of the search committee slated to learn how many applications for the post were received, who applied, and what the next steps in the selection process will look like.
Manchester officials have also scheduled two sessions this week where residents can offer feedback on what qualities they want to see in the next superintendent of schools.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis was chosen to serve as the interim head of the school district, and will serve until the school board selects a permanent replacement for John Goldhardt.
Goldhardt resigned as superintendent of the Manchester School District on Feb. 11, with more than a year left in his contract. He later claimed eggs were thrown at him while he walked his dog, piles of feces were left on his doorstep, and that he was attacked in Union Leader editorials before he stepped down.
The deadline to apply for the position has passed, and the Special Committee on the Superintendent Search is scheduled to meet in non-public session Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the district offices in West High School to review how many applications were received and learn who applied.
The search committee consists of school board members Jason Bonilla, Karen Soule, Nicole Leapley, Peter Argeropoulos and Jim O’Connell.
According to O’Connell, no one on the committee has been told how many applicants the job posting attracted.
“Excluding the board clerk, no one knows anything about who or how many have applied,” said O’Connell. “This includes me as the special committee chair. Out of an abundance of care for confidentiality the clerk was instructed to reveal no information to anyone. The special committee is meeting on Wednesday in non-public session and we will learn the answers then.”
O’Connell said the precise method of moving to a final decision on a candidate will depend on “the quantity and quality of the candidates.”
The expectation remains that the committee and board will have a decision on a new superintendent by June 1, O’Connell said.
Two public outreach sessions are being held this week, after students and staff return from April vacation.
A family-focused session will be held in person at West High School on Monday, May 2, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A second in-person session will be held for the entire community on May 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Beech Street School.
Those unable to attend can share their thoughts and ideas by emailing SuperSearch@mansd.org. Feedback will be collected from these sessions and provided to the Board of School Committee to help guide its decision-making as it considers superintendent candidates.
Manchester school board members earlier this month approved contracting with New Hampshire Listens to coordinate outreach efforts associated with the search for a new superintendent of schools.