CONCORD — Freedom of speech collided with individual outrage during a hearing on legislation to compel school boards to create a process for any parent to charge that school materials are obscene.
The legislation also would insert the state Department of Education into the enforcement of what constitutes obscenity.
“I realize that our state obscenity laws exclude education from those laws,” said Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro, the bill’s (HB 371) prime sponsor, at a House Education Committee hearing last week.
“I don’t think that contributes to having schools as a welcoming and safe environment for our children.”
Critics said the state already has a law, passed in 2011, that allows parents to “opt out” of objectionable instructional material they don't want their children to view.
Rep. David Paige, D-Conway, said attempts to limit materials available to students at school miss the reality that young people often can get access to pornography through their phones and social media apps outside of the classroom.
“If we want to be serious about protecting minors from obscene materials, let’s begin with an understanding of how they are accessing it,” said Paige, who served on his local library board of trustees and was a division president of the American Library Association.
“They aren’t doing it by going to their library stacks; they aren’t getting it from a language arts course.”
Many who spoke against the bill objected that it could more easily subject educators to criminal prosecution.
“Criminally charging these professionals for the selection of collection materials threatens the process, in which we have been continuously trained and educated, to select items that are deemed appropriate for our collections and learning objectives for our students and patrons,” wrote Alsilyn Guivens, library director for the town of Center Harbor.
More enforcement arms
At present, the state cannot charge an educator with sharing something obscene until a judge rules that the material meets that definition and the school official continues to dispense it.
This bill could permit the arrest or indictment of a K-12 educator before that judicial review.
The state departments of Health and Human Services and Education also could bring an obscenity complaint against a teacher. Currently, only a criminal prosecutor can seek an adversarial hearing before a judge about the material.
National Education Association chief Megan Tuttle called the bill’s definition “broad, subjective and nebulous.”
Under the bill, student access to material could be restricted if the material is found to be “harmful” to children.
Critics said this goes far beyond a general definition of obscenity, which applies to material that is “abhorrent to morality or virtue.”
“What one school board thinks is harmful is the not the same as another,” Tuttle said.
Betsy Harrington of Deering said she has been in a lengthy dispute with her local school board after finding her high school son had access to sexually explicit material through an app accessible on a school computer.
Ann Marie Banfield, a parental rights advocate who worked on the 2011 law regarding objectionable material, said parents deserve more rights than they have now.
“We are talking about in this bill pornographic and obscene material. This is material that when posted by a parent that their social media account was suspended,” Banfield said.
“This is not about objectionable material. You are talking about child sexual abuse with some of this material.”
Several opponents predicted that if this became law, school boards would decide to self-censor more material.
Rep. Paige said that nationally much of the material targeted for bans concerns topics about Black and LGBTQ citizens.
“The impact will be real and significant,” Paige warned. “Administrators and their employees will choose to operate in a safe harbor.”
Critics complain of politics
Glenn Brackett, New Hampshire president of the AFL-CIO, charged that the bill is another effort by supporters of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut to pursue a conservative agenda.
“Once again, we are confronted with a bill that represents a disturbing expansion of the power of Commissioner Edelblut to target educators, undermine local districts’ decisions with which he does not agree, and smear policies that do not fit his narrow and ideologically driven view of what ought and ought not be in schools,” Brackett said.
The state Department of Education took no position on the bill at last week's hearing.
Barrett Christina, executive director of the New Hampshire School Boards Association, said many school districts have a process in place for anyone to seek “reconsideration” of whether material should be accessible to students.
The school boards association also objects to the bill's provision to give parents the right to appeal a school board’s decision to the state Board of Education, he said.
Online, 83 residents signed up in support of the bill, and 601 opposed it.
The House committee has scheduled for its first executive session on the bill on Wednesday.