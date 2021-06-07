Graduates of Bishop Guertin High School were reminded on Sunday to embrace the world and not wait to start building a stronger future.
The private Catholic high school in Nashua celebrated the 195 members of the Class of 2021 during its 55th commencement ceremony.
“Whatever you do, wherever you find yourself, create something good that wasn’t there before,” Principal Jason Strniste told the graduates.
While the real world is gray and complex, Strniste said to acknowledge both the inspirational qualities and the deep flaws that exist throughout life.
“This mission, to transform your world, is in fact your last homework assignment here, and it is a lifelong assignment,” he said. “To be transformed, the world needs competent, principled, morally-centered, faith-filled people, and the world needs these individuals giving fully of themselves. The world needs you, and you are up to the challenge.”
Although it has been a year unlike any other, Strniste praised the senior class for demonstrating resilience during a worldwide pandemic and accomplishing challenges that many have never had to face.
Valedictorian Aya Eyceoz said she and her fellow classmates have learned, during their time at Bishop Guertin, how to take the initiative and step into their roles as leaders.
“And yet, no one could have foreseen this surprising and confusing culmination of our high school experience,” she said. “ … We had no idea about the possibilities and challenges that lay before us at the start of this school year.”
The COVID-19 pandemic provided the senior class with an opportunity to raise each other up and take on more responsibilities as leaders at Bishop Guertin, according to Eyceoz.
She urged the Class of 2021 to keep an open mindset, be receptive to new experiences and speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.
“We have the support, education and resolution to succeed, and we must use our abilities to raise each other up and face our future obstacles together with the tools of dialogue and communication,” added Eyceoz.
It has been a year of incredible accomplishments for the 195 graduates at Bishop Guertin, but it has also been a culmination of four years of hard work, determination and shared experiences, said Geoffrey Zhang, the Class of 2021 salutatorian.
“Looking back, some people will focus on their successes, while others will remember their hardships. I cannot say which one is right, but I do believe that both are important,” he said.Success is an indicator of progress, but it is the challenges that help a person improve, according to Zhang, noting there have been many challenges during the past several months. While the journey was not easy, it is finally being celebrated with a live, in-person graduation ceremony — something that seemed impossible one year ago, he said.
“In the future, we will be known as the graduating class that never gave up during the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Zhang.