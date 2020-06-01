Socially distanced and under the stars, Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua held its 54th commencement ceremony on Sunday as a drive-in movie style event, complete with video tributes, a parade and fireworks.
Beginning with a video montage as the sun set over the school campus, students and their families, watched from their decorated vehicles.
“My message tonight is that you as a class should be proud of your role in (BG’s) tradition, Principal Jason Strniste told the 207 graduates. “You have fully lived up to it. You have not only walked the path laid out for you, but also expanded it and paved it for those who come after you.”
Following the conclusion of the formal ceremony at the private Catholic school, students received their diplomas and made their way through a parade of cheering faculty to walk across the stage set up at the front of the school before departing the campus one last time.