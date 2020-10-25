The Nashua School District is considering purchasing a $1.8 million building on Franklin Street to consolidate all 16 preschool programs into one location.
The building would also house the district’s Brentwood program, which is an alternative high school for students with emotional, social and academic challenges who don’t thrive in a traditional high school setting.
“Over the past few years we have had a need for more preschool space. Our preschool numbers have been rising consistently each year,” said Dan Donovan, chief operating officer for the district.
He recently presented the Board of Education’s finance and operations committee with a proposed purchase and sale agreement for the property at 55 Franklin St., a three-story building that is being sold by Grace Fellowship of Nashua for $1,825,000.
The building was formerly occupied by Nashua Christian Academy, which closed its doors several years ago.
There is limited space within the district’s existing elementary schools for the preschool classes, according to Donovan, who said many of the students in the special education preschool program need designated space for occupational therapy and physical therapy services.
“We currently have 16 preschool classrooms. By consolidating them into one space, we are able to save on transportation and personnel,” said Marcia Bagley, special education director for the district.
The move will also free up valuable space at the elementary schools that is currently used by the preschoolers, Bagley said.
Aside from utilizing the Franklin Street building for the special education preschool program and the Title One preschool program, it could also be used for the Brentwood students, Donovan told school officials.
The district rents space on Amherst Street for the Brentwood program for $170,000 a year, however that lease ends in June 2021, he said. There are 18 students enrolled in the Brentwood program.
Tentative plans involve placing the Brentwood students on the third floor of the Franklin Street building, with the preschoolers occupying the first and second levels of the building.
“I think it is a smart move,” said school board member Dotty Oden. “To me, it just makes a lot of sense.”
The committee voted unanimously in support of the purchase and sale agreement. The full Board of Education is expected to vote on the $1.8 million purchase on Monday.
According to Donovan, Grace Fellowship of Nashua has agreed to allow the district to purchase the building with a prearranged installment plan throughout a period of four years.
The first year financial obligation would be $600,000, followed by $250,000 in year two, $250,000 in year three and $725,000 the final year.
Funding for the first year’s payment is available from a $430,000, one-time grant from the state, as well as budget savings of $170,000 in transportation costs because of remote learning, Donovan said.
Savings from the current Brentwood lease could be utilized for payments during the second and third years, and funds for the final payment may be available from the district’s $8 million in contingency costs from the ongoing middle school renovation and construction projects, he said.