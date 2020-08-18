There won’t be little fingers pulling a book off a shelf to peruse the content.
Nor will there be ears attuned as the mayor or another city celebrity reads a story.
And masks will be tied tightly and distances maintained.
With all sorts of restrictions, the Manchester City Library bookmobile hit the road this week for the first time this summer.
It will visit five locations across the city on a weekly basis, hoping to encourage children to read in these final weeks of pandemic summer. On Tuesday, Mayor Joyce Craig cut a ceremonial ribbon to launch the latest vehicle -- a 2017 Dodge Ram Promaster donated by Quirk Auto.
“It’s awesome. It’s an awesome feeling. We’re so happy to be back seeing the kids and knowing they’re out there reading,” said Karyn Isleb, head of youth services at the city library.
It also represents another step as libraries across the state move through a six-stage process to make their collections as available as possible while maintaining safety protocols in light of COVID-19.
For example, Manchester libraries like many allow patrons to order books or other materials online and pick them up curbside. Neighboring Hooksett recently started letting library users make an appointment to browse the collection.
Sylvie Brikiatis, the director of the Nesmith Library in Windham and the former New Hampshire Library Association president, said she knows of no New Hampshire libraries that remain closed.
Nor has any reached the pre-pandemic levels of access.
“Even if the public is not allowed in the building, services are still being provided digitally or virtually as well as many, if not most, libraries have begun curbside service,” she said in an email.
This is the third year of the bookmobile, which was reinstated when former Manchester school Superintendent Dr. Bolgen Vargas emphasized the dangers of the summer slide and the need for kids to keep reading over the summer.
For two summers, the bookmobile involved an arts activity, story time, a free book for kids and the opportunity to borrow a book.
This year, visitors to the bookmobile will get a book of their own and an at-home craft project, Isleb said.
But they won’t get to select their book. A librarian will distribute a book in a pre-packaged brown bag based on the student’s interest and reading ability.
“No food. No story time. No programming. It’s just come and grab a book in a bag. We scaled things down. Kept it very simple,” Isleb said.
The bookmobile drew 80 children when it visited Livingston Park on Monday and 31 at Beech Street School on Tuesday.
Isleb said students will eventually be able to browse and borrow books from the van, but not at this time. Also, the new van is equipped to operate in all weather.
Meanwhile, the Manchester library is preparing to making the final touches on opening but at reduced capacity. In a blog, Library Director Denise van Zanten said capacity will be limited, lingering will be discouraged and computer users will have to make appointments a day ahead of time.
Hours will be different, and their will be multiple closures during the day. On Tuesday van Zanten wrote that the library was in the home stretch of its reopening plan.