Mayor Michelle Wu said Boston Public Schools students and staff will have to keep their masks on even as the Massachusetts schools requirement drops at the end of the month.
“The city of Boston is not ready to lift our mask mandate, and so ours will stay in place for the time being,” Wu said when asked about both the school mask mandate and the general one for businesses in the city.
When the school district does lift its mask rule for teachers and students, it will be “based on the specific needs of our school system,” she said.
This comes a day after Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced that the state will remove its schools mask mandate Feb. 28. That means that at that point it will be up to the individual districts to make the call of whether to continue to mask up.
Baker cited the improving state of the pandemic hear after the huge omicron-variant-driven coronavirus surge that peaked a month ago.
Wu said that the discussions around the city’s business mask mandate and the schools one are “related but distinct.”
She said the city is eyeing multiple improving metrics, but will “need to see a consistent downward trend of these numbers” with weeks of good marks in order to remove those.
Asked whether students should expect to mask up all school year, Wu said it would depend on the data.
