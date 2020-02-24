MANCHESTER — Both sides involved in ongoing contract talks between the teachers union and Manchester school officials say conversations are “positive” and negotiations are “progressing.”
Representatives from the Manchester Education Association (MEA) and the Manchester School District resumed contract talks late last month, the first negotiating sessions between the two sides since late November 2019.
The most recent agreement with the more than 1,100 members of the MEA expired on June 30, 2018.
Representing the MEA at the table during most recent sessions are union president Sue Hannan, vice president Maxine Mosley and Megann Walsh, UniServ Director for NEA-NH. Representing the school district were Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt and attorney Matt Upton of Drummond Woodsum.
The teams have met three times since the current Board of School Committee was sworn in Jan. 7, and have reached tentative agreements on at least 25 language changes or updates, and have agreed to set up committees to study stipends, attendance, curriculum materials, and professional learning, Hannan said.
“MEA is optimistic that negotiations will result in a successor contract that works well for both sides, and allows educators in Manchester to feel confident as they continue to focus on their students,” said Hannan.
“Overall, the negotiation process has been productive,” said Goldhardt in a statement. “We will continue to move forward in a positive way, with the end in mind of achieving a fair teacher contract.”
Last September, school board members rejected a request from Mayor Joyce Craig for authorization for Goldhardt to take over negotiations between the teachers union and the district, after months of contract talks without a new deal. The request failed by one vote.
When the new school board was sworn in last month, members voted unanimously during their reorganization meeting to authorize Goldhardt to handle negotiations on behalf of the district.
Both negotiation teams are scheduled to meet again this Friday, Feb. 28, to begin discussions on compensation issues, said Hannan.