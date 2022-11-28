Gender Queer cover
The principal of Bow High School said he was concerned when he first saw explicit sexual images in a graphic novel that is available to any student in the school's library collection, but he softened his view after reading the work.

Facebook posts by conservatives, most notably Manchester Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur, have drawn attention to the Bow High School library and the availability of the 2019 work "Gender Queer: A Memoir," by Maia Kobabe. Both written and illustrated by Kobabe, the work focuses on a teen dealing with gender identity issues.

