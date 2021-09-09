A cluster of COVID-19 cases has prompted a face mask requirement for all students and teachers at Bow Middle School.
Bow School District Superintendent Dean Cascadden said Thursday there are eight cases in the fifth grade and two in the eighth grade.
He put the new masking requirement in place on Tuesday along with a requirement that students maintain 6 feet of separation during lunchtime.
The school district had already been requiring masks for students too young to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, which are for people age 12 and older.
Cascadden noted that the state has left decisions on COVID-19 precautions largely to the discretion of local districts.
“This has been tough as a superintendent,” he said. “The community is totally divided. I’m just trying to keep people civil and talking and find a middle ground that keeps kids in school as much as possible.
“It’s so nice to be in person with live instruction. Last year, there were kids we worried about who kind of dropped out of sight.”
The Bow School Board could revisit masking requirements at its Sept. 16 meeting.
Such requirements differ from district to district, and some have changed.
The Pembroke School Board on Tuesday imposed a universal face mask requirement throughout the district based on county transmission levels for the virus.
"We are continuing to implement other mitigation factors that differ a bit from building to building," Pembroke School Superintendent Patty Sherman said in an email. "Examples of these include enhanced cleaning procedures, frequent hand washing, desks instead of tables, one way hallways, rearranged lunch rooms and changes to arrival and dismissal."
On Thursday, the district updated a list on its website to reflect 12 active COVID-19 cases at Pembroke Academy.
In Bedford this week, 11 cases of COVID-19 were reported at Memorial Elementary School, prompting a universal masking requirement at that school.
Last week, cases at Newfound Middle School in Bristol made masks mandatory for grades 6, 7 and 8.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend face masks be used in schools regardless of vaccination status.
State education officials are set to pitch a proposal that would allow students in four pilot school districts — including Manchester — to enter an apprenticeship program after they graduate from high school.
Instead of building an entirely new elementary school as previously discussed, school officials in Amherst are proposing that a portion of the existing Wilkins School be preserved and that a new facility be constructed around that space.