Gender Queer cover

“Gender Queer” has achieved notoriety as the most-challenged book of 2021, according to the American Library Association.

 Amazon

Bow educators have rejected a request to remove a controversial graphic novel from the Bow High School library. The most contested work of 2021, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," includes graphic illustrations of several sex acts.

Bow resident Christopher Lins said he received a 43-page, undated decision from the school's Media Review Committee, which determined the book should remain at the library. He provided a copy of the decision to the Union Leader.

