City planners in Nashua are reviewing a proposal to expand and renovate Pennichuck Middle School.
The $24 million project is one part of a major middle school initiative being undertaken in the city. The other components of the initiative include $12 million in upgrades to Fairgrounds Middle School and the construction of a proposed three-story middle school in the south end that would replace the aging Elm Street Middle School at an estimated price tag of $78 million.
The work being proposed at Pennichuck Middle School includes several additions to the existing building, according to Sam Forgue, a civil engineer with Harriman architectural firm.
“There are two new classroom wings provided,” Forgue told the planning board last week.
Other proposed building additions include a new multi-space learning center, a new music room and a new mechanical room.
Other modifications to the building, which was constructed in the 1980s at 207 Manchester St., will include interior renovations and upgrades to the site layout. According to the plans, a realigned perimeter access road will be installed, as well as a new curb cut from Manchester Street, a new bus loop along the south side of the building and additional parking to the north and east of the school, Linda McGhee, deputy planning manager, states in a report to the board.
Parking will also be reconfigured at the parent pick-up and drop-off areas, and new storm sewer infrastructure will be installed throughout the site, she said.
“What we are doing is greatly going to enhance the overall environmental health of the site,” echoed Forgue.
Current enrollment at the school is nearly 650 students, which will increase to 800 students once Elm Street Middle School closes and the new middle school is in operation, Forgue said.
The Nashua City Planning Board granted the city’s conditional use permit for the Pennichuck Middle School project, however it tabled an official vote on the site plan pending additional information about a proposed traffic light at the Manchester Street intersection with Ferry Road.
“We will be working with the city engineer on the design of the intersection. And, from my standpoint, it has to be safe for students to cross the street,” said Alderman Richard Dowd. “The traffic on that road is extremely fast.”
Edward Weber, a planning board member, agreed that the site plan must include a safe way for children to leave the school.
“We have to have an off-site (traffic) signal completed as part of this occupancy,” said Weber.
The planning board is set to review the application once again in a few weeks.
City officials said earlier that the tentative plan is to potentially occupy the new middle school in September 2023, meaning Elm Street Middle School would likely be available for redevelopment, whatever that might entail, in June 2023.
Tim Cummings, director of economic development, said earlier that although there are preliminary plans to eventually redevelop the Elm Street Middle School once the city’s new middle school is open for use, the attached Keefe Auditorium will stay standing.
Tentative plans include hiring a consultant to assist with the redevelopment of Elm Street Middle School, with a goal of preserving the auditorium and creating a plan that meets the needs of the community, he said.