Raymond school superintendent Terry Leatherman got the call last week: Instead of the nine school buses that usually deliver students to the town’s three schools, the bus contractor will be able to supply only five in September.

Driving a school bus has for years been a part-time job, with the ranks of drivers dominated by stay-at-home-parents and retirees looking for a little extra income. The stress and heavy responsibility of bringing dozens of children safely to school were never easy to bear. But in the height of the pandemic, health worries pulled many drivers off the road. Not all of them are back driving.

Desperately needed

Glen Lake School in Goffstown was putting out the word earlier this month that bus drivers are "desperately needed."
SIgn on a bus

Bartlett Elementary School in Goffstown had a help wanted sign posted on a bus in front of the school on July 21.
