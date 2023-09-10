ManchesterSchoolBus

Bus service to charter schools in Manchester is being suspended as of Monday due to staffing issues at the company that now provides half the busing in the school district, officials announced Sunday.

Under state law, public school districts are required to provide transportation for students to charter schools if students who reside in the school district in which the school is located request it.

