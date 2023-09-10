Bus service to charter schools in Manchester is being suspended as of Monday due to staffing issues at the company that now provides half the busing in the school district, officials announced Sunday.
Under state law, public school districts are required to provide transportation for students to charter schools if students who reside in the school district in which the school is located request it.
Manchester Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis said late Friday that representatives of Student Transportation of America (STA) — one of two transportation companies providing busing to the city school district this fall as part of a new agreement, along with the Manchester Transit Authority (MTA) — does not have enough drivers to cover the routes it is responsible for.
STA is a new provider for the district and covers roughly half of the bus routes, while (MTA) covers the remaining routes.
“Late Friday afternoon, STA informed the Manchester School District that it cannot provide transportation for charter schools at this time due to a workforce shortage,” Gillis said in a statement sent to district families on Sunday. “In addition to our own schools, the district must provide transportation for city students who attend charter schools. We notified these charter schools early Friday evening that STA had canceled all of their bus routes at this time, until the company can hire more drivers.
“We are deeply sorry for the impact this is having on students, families and the schools. Manchester School District has been working nonstop with any available transportation providers to find coverage for these charter school routes. We greatly appreciate our additional transportation providers for their dedication as they work with us to find solutions.”
Gillis said updates will be provided directly to the affected charter schools when available.
Jim O’Connell, vice chairman of the Manchester school board, expressed misgiving over splitting the busing duties back in the spring.
“I don’t even know if this is my worst fears come to life, because I don’t know how bad it’s going to get,” O’Connell said Sunday. “I am incensed that we find ourselves in this position — I don’t understand how this was not foreseen back in August. I was worried, I asked ‘what special sauce does STA have that we don’t know of’ in terms of staffing. Turns out they don’t have any.”
Attempts to reach STA for comment Sunday were unsuccessful.
Under the terms of the five-year contract signed with STA over the summer, the cost per day per bus is $420, with annual total for a minimum of 13 buses in year one $955,500, $1,003,275 in year two, up to $1,161,410 in year five.
“STA is contracted in Bedford, Londonderry, Auburn, Goffstown and some other towns in the state,” O’Connell said. “How many schools in those towns were left without service for this week? I asked STA, and haven’t received an answer yet. Are we not paying them enough?
“Should they be honest with the next city they choose to write a contract with, should they warn them they won’t be able to honor their contracts because in New Hampshire they weren’t able to do it for the largest school district?”
Gillis said in an email all other routes for district schools will continue to operate, however schools served by STA — which include Memorial, West, Parkside, Southside, Parker-Varney, Jewett, Beech Street, Northwest, McDonough, Bakersville and Highland — will “continue to experience delays until the company can hire more drivers.”
“Please remember that the best long-term solution is for MTA and STA to hire more bus drivers,” Gillis wrote, encouraging anyone interested in driving a bus to apply today MTA at https://mtabus.org/manchester-transit-careers/ or STA at https://stacareers.com/.
O’Connell had a different reaction.
“I don’t understand how the contractor gets to decide what they will do and what they will not do,” O’Connell said.
“This company, STA, has damaged the reputation of the Manchester public schools, and I think we should be seeking compensation for that damage. I’ve asked the administration to review penalties in the contract for nonperformance.”
The issue is expected to come up when the Board of School Committee meets at Manchester City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Monday.