Twins Rese and Kendall Jaggars say they cannot wait for sleepovers again.
The 16-year-old girls from Greenland are students at Portsmouth High School and received their first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination on Monday. Their mother, Stephanie, was in the school’s gymnasium with them to oversee the process.
“I’m excited that we’re getting it and I hope a lot of other people will get it to protect themselves,” Kendall Jaggars said.
Rese Jaggars said she looks forward to getting back to school in person full-time, seeing her friends, traveling, feeling safer around other people and leaving the house more often.
Stephanie Jaggars said they have been very careful as a family and this means they can have “more normalcy” when it comes to daily life.
“I think it just brings a little more peace of mind knowing they’ve had their first shots,” Stephanie Jaggars said. “I think, obviously, the more people that have natural immunity and the more people that are getting vaccinated, I think just the safer it will be, and the school can get back to normal.”
Portsmouth Fire Chief Todd Germain said of the 680 students that qualified for the vaccination, about half were expected to receive their first dose at Portsmouth High School on Monday. He explained that some students may have already been vaccinated at other locations in the state.
Germain said 12 members of his department and 15 volunteers from the Seacoast Public Health Network were on hand to help administer the vaccines in Portsmouth. They will be back in May to administer second doses.
“We’re just providing the opportunity to get their dose. If they don’t want it, they don’t have to get it, but I certainly feel that the more we can get done, the better off we’ll all be,” Germain said.
Portsmouth High School Principal Mary Lyons said they were also offering vaccinations to remote learners and teens who are home-schooled.
“They’re still our kids, so we wanted the whole community to have access to the clinic,” Lyons said.
Other communities around the state have also begun vaccinating teens.
Strafford County Public Health Network helped coordinate the vaccination of high school students over the age of 16 at Oyster River High School in Durham on Saturday. On Sunday, vaccines were being offered to anyone over the age of 16 at Rochester Middle School.
In Dover, high school students started receiving vaccinations on Thursday. A second clinic is scheduled for Tuesday.
Dover Fire Chief Paul Haas estimated that about 450 eligible students are expected to have their first vaccine after Tuesday’s clinic.
Dr. Walter Hoerman, a pediatrician who practices in Rochester as part of Greater Seacoast Community Health, encourages parents who are skeptical about vaccinating their teens to reconsider.
Hoerman said he has seen more than 10 COVID-19 cases where patients have had prolonged symptoms such as headaches, loss of taste and smell, abdominal pain and fatigue.
“When you compare the side effects of the vaccine to the possibility of getting sick with COVID, it’s much safer to get the vaccine than COVID,” Hoerman said.
According to data from officials at the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, there were 203 total onsite active cases in the state’s K-12 schools, 4,583 total onsite recovered cases and 12 current clusters as of Sunday.
Children between the ages of 10 and 19 have accounted for 11,050 COVID-19 infections in New Hampshire. Eight people between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized, and none have died.