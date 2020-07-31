Although Litchfield school administrators have not finalized plans to reopen in the fall, they believe football, soccer and volleyball should be canceled.
“Honestly, we are struggling with trying to figure out what to do with fall sports,” Superintendent Mike Jette said. “Our feeling today and our recommendation is that we cannot safely play football, volleyball or soccer.”
He said it's possible to imagine athletes in those sports keeping a safe distance during some training drills, but it's difficult to conceive of football players tackling in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other fall sports, including bass fishing, sideline cheer, golf and cross country -- with some modifications -- are more feasible, said the superintendent.
Glen Costello, football coach at Campbell High School in Litchfield, said some students' only motivation is athletics.
“Football provides a therapeutic outlet for so many students not identified and protected by an (individualized education program),” he said.
The Campbell football program's goal is not to win a state championship, but to produce quality human beings, he said.
“My fear is not for the majority of players, my fear is for the minorities that will slip through the cracks,” he said, stressing the strong correlation between school pride and the football season.
Campbell won the Division III state championship in 2014 and 2017 and lost in the finals in 2018.
Chris Gandia, a former youth wrestling coach whose son plays soccer for Campbell High School, urged administrators to reconsider their recommendation on fall sports.
“For those that do want to participate, that is our freedom. Do not take it away from us,” Gandia said.
He said his son, Justin Gandia, was playing soccer earlier this week with his team.
The adversity athletes face in competition cultivates endurance, character development and leadership skills, the elder Gandia said.
The Campbell High boys soccer team has won the Division III state championship the past two years.
Jette said Athletic Director Joshua Knight is working on plans for safe practices as well as ways to allow local games for some teams.
Transportation is a major concern because of the necessity for physical distancing during travel.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has delayed the start of the fall season by three weeks, to Sept. 8.
Meanwhile, the Litchfield School District’s reopening task force has not made any recommendation to school officials on how schools should operate this fall.
However, administrators told the school board on Thursday that they are recommending a hybrid model with some in-school instruction and some remote learning.
“A decision has not yet been made,” Jette said. “ The task force is quite divided. There are competing and opposing views on how we should best proceed.”
“Safety is our No. 1 goal,” he said.
A finalized reopening plan will be presented to the school board for consideration on Aug. 6.