As a leader of her high school's gender and sexuality alliance, Emmanuelle Jackson says she saw the difference that Policy 713 made in the lives of students.

The policy, which went into effect in the Canadian province of New Brunswick in 2020, Jackson's final year at Oromocto High School, required public school teachers to use students' preferred names and pronouns. It effectively banned deadnaming - calling students by names they no longer use - and misgendering.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Sunday, June 25, 2023