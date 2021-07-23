Members of a Dartmouth sorority contacted campus security this week after the cancellation of a planned beer pong tournament led to online threats.
Epsilon Kappa Theta was planning a “Masters” beer pong tournament but ran afoul of college rules on drinking and hazing and decided instead to call off the event. The sorority announced the decision to cancel the tournament on the Librex app, and that’s when students reportedly took to the anonymous messages system to make the threats directed at the sorority.
“BURN THEIR HOUSE TO THE GROUND,” one responder reportedly wrote before the post was removed, according to a report in the student paper, The Dartmouth.
Diana Lawrence, the school’s associate vice president for communications, said Friday that the threatening message was reported to the Librex administrators, and that Hanover Police have been contacted about the alleged threat.
“Hanover Police were notified and our Safety and Security staff have offered their support to the students in the house,” Lawrence said.
Librex is an anonymous messaging forum for students developed by an Ivy League graduate. Users must have a Dartmouth College email address in order to gain access to the system.
Students using the app have reported instances of racist remakes and threats over the past year. Other anonymous websites and apps used by Dartmouth students have also had issues, according to The Dartmouth.
Alcohol-related activities, like beer pong, have been banned at the school since last year as part of Dartmouth’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the school has lifted nearly all other COVID-19 campus restrictions, the beer pong ban remains in place.
Dartmouth banned hard alcohol on campus and at fraternities and sororities in 2015 after high profile drinking and hazing incidents, including fraternity members getting branded as part of their initiation. Last year, the college announced a slew of sanctions against Greek organizations and sports teams for alleged alcohol violations, though Epsilon Kappa Theta was not in the group of sororities and fraternities disciplined.
