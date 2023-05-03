Pipe fitter
Carol Patten, a pipefitter with DECCO, helps Gianina Rodriguez-Mentor, an eighth grader at Southside Middle School, create a weld with an orbital welder at the Girls at Work Career Day event in Manchester on Tuesday.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — Career Day at Girls at Work was a carnival of opportunities for young women — some known, others surprising and awe-inspiring.

Consider the unexpected occupation of Lisa Duval, a line worker for Eversource, who spent six years above ground fixing and stringing power lines before becoming a trainer for one of the state’s major power companies. To demonstrate the currents she works with, Duval fried a hot dog on a metal prong with 7,600 volts of electricity running through it — the juice in a power line maintained by Eversource workers in buckets above the road.

