Photos and videos from Manchester’s graduation ceremonies for the class of 2022 don’t show any hallmarks of the COVID era – the masks, the social-distancing, the cautious outdoor gatherings.
But the graduates said they still feel they were shaped by the pandemic.
“This isn’t any other graduation,” Memorial High School principal Shaun St. Onge told graduates on Saturday. “This was different. Your experience was different.”
March 2020 fell about two-thirds of the way through the 10th grade for the class of 2022.
“Our class got it smack in the middle of our high school experience. A lot of us missed out,” said Reece Desrochers, West High School’s class vice president.
Mohamed Bah, who played soccer for Memorial, remembers a season of quiet games in the fall of 2020, his junior season. Without anyone to cheer the team on, he said all the games felt like scrimmages. Bah said he missed experiences with friends, and wasn’t a big fan of remote learning either.
“It sucked at first but we all had to adapt to it,” Bah said.
After school closed when he was in 10th grade, West High graduate Jacob Plamondon said he figured out how to find motivation from within.
“I wanted to graduate. I have plans,” Plamondon said. “So I just have to put one foot in front of the other.”
Isolating at home in the spring of 2020 was a struggle for almost everyone, but graduates said they were determined to see the upside – like the perseverance and adaptability many felt they learned.
“I missed out, but I got to experience some things that no one else will experience, that no other age group will experience,” said West High graduate Travis Martins said “I learned a lot about myself during quarantine. Being by myself a lot – it helped me become an adult. I changed my mindset.”
Quarantine changed Martins’ trajectory in a more concrete way too. Alone during those early months, he saw videos online of pole vaulting. “I came back from COVID and said let’s try it, and I had immediate success,” Martins said. Now, he is looking forward to attending Franklin Pierce University on a track and field scholarship.
Evan Galvez Duran said the isolation of the pandemic gave them time to think.
“I figured out my non-binary gender identity, and figured out I’m interested in fashion and beauty – those things make me happiest,” they said. Galvez Duran will start cosmetology school after graduation. All the time spend alone also made Galvez Duran think about life after high school, finding more opportunities to build a community.
“I missed a ton of opportunities beforehand,” Galvez Duran said. “It’s too late to regret it now.”
Role models
Even though they spent less time in classrooms, the class of 2022 said they still felt close to their teachers.
Seeing the way teachers could support students through difficult times inspired a few to study education in college this fall, with the goal of becoming teachers themselves.
“A lot of teachers showed me that while they were going through the tough times, they made sure kids ad what they needed. It helped make a tough time a lot easier,” said Memorial graduate Bella Falite. “And I want to do that for kids”
Desrochers, the West High graduate, said she is also planning to study education, inspired by the teachers who supported her over the past few years.
Desrochers lost her mother in 2020, not long after schools closed, and said she struggled to deal with the overwhelming grief away from her friends and support system.
“I lost a lot of motivation for a lot of things,” she said. “The people who were there for me during the pandemic, who were there for a lot of people during the pandemic, were teachers.”
The last year
Building community between students was hard during remote and hybrid learning, said Zoey Szumiesz of West High School.
“For a year and a half, I was outside of school,” Szumiesz said. She didn’t meet her 11th-grade teachers until the spring of last year, and she noticed the school community – usually tight-knit at the tiny West High School -- seemed less close than it had before.
The last week, full of senior activities and Saturday’s graduation ceremony, helped make up for some of those losses.
“I feel validated as a student,” Szumiesz said. “I’m getting my proper send-off.”