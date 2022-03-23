School trustees in Carson City, Nev., have rejected a contract with superintendent selection John Goldhardt, citing concerns over the former Manchester superintendent's financial demands and issues with his candidacy that were not “fully vetted” during the hiring process.
Trustees voted 6-1 Tuesday night to reject Goldhardt's proposed terms and directed board president Richard Varner to offer Goldhardt the original contract again.
Goldhardt had asked for $5,000 more in annual salary and a second year on the original contract, along with relocation expenses, travel costs and other items.
“I don’t think we can approve something this messy,” said Laurel Crossman, the board's vice president. “Dr. Goldhardt proposed the changes that he has made in effect to protect himself, and he wants to protect himself because his situation in Manchester did not end well for him.
"As he related to us, he was brought in by his chair and told he would be terminated for cause and he retained an employment lawyer and he resigned,” Crossman said.
“This is evidence of a me-first attitude, rather than a kids-first attitude, and that has me concerned,” Crossman said.
Goldhardt resigned as superintendent of the Manchester school district on Feb. 11. He later claimed eggs were thrown at him while he walked his dog, piles of feces were left on his doorstep. and he was attacked in Union Leader editorials before he stepped down.
Goldhardt will continue to be paid by Manchester through April 15, according to a separation agreement obtained through a Right-to-Know request.
Demands, concerns
Carson City board president Varner on Tuesday night told trustees he gave Goldhardt the district's contract proposal -- based on retiring Superintendent Richard Stokes’ current deal -- for one year at an annual salary of $170,000 and benefits, with a second year contingent on board approval.
Goldhardt -- who was paid $173,451 in Manchester -- countered with a salary of $175,000 and a two-year contract to run through June 30, 2024, Varner said.
Goldhardt made several other requests, noted in red text in a copy of the contract available at the Carson City School District website, including:
- Six months' notice if trustees don’t intend to renew the contract.
- Relocation costs, with Goldhardt getting bids from three Carson City area moving companies and going with “the most reasonable bid.”
- Travel and housing expenses and per diem for Goldhardt to spend “one full week in Carson City before June 2022” to meet one-on-one with each trustee, “key central office leaders,” the current superintendent, city officials and school principals.
- An agreement between Goldhardt and the board, to be reached by Aug. 8, 2022, on the format of any future evaluation of his performance.
“Quite frankly, I think it’s distasteful that he wants us to pay for him to come out here for work, wants us to to pay for him to move out here, and he’s still being paid by Manchester,” Crossman said. “He’s double-dipping two school districts to pay for his relocation. I find that distasteful. I think that hurts the kids in Manchester, and it hurts the kids here.”
Crossman also expressed concerns with “the circumstances surrounding the end of his employment in Manchester.”
“I feel our superintendent search agency did not fully vet him,” she said. “I think there were things that should have been brought to our attention that were not.”
Specifically, Crossman mentioned articles in the Union Leader in late 2021 about an email sent by a teacher to city aldermen and school board members alleging difficult work conditions.
Goldhardt said publicly he felt the email -- sent less than a week before the city elections in Nov. 2021 -- was politically motivated. He later publicly apologized to the teacher, saying he was wrong and had learned a “valuable lesson.”
“That concerns me as a judgment,” Crossman said. “Often we receive communications and emails from our staff as to issues and we forward that on to our superintendent. I’m concerned, greatly, that there was information that we were not informed of at the time of our decision-making.”
NH to Nevada
Goldhardt was hired as superintendent of New Hampshire’s largest school district in July 2019, replacing Bolgen Vargas.
He came to Manchester after serving as assistant superintendent of schools in Salt Lake City, Utah, for two years.
During a Zoom interview earlier this year, Goldhardt told members of the Carson City School District Board of Trustees that being chosen as their next superintendent would be “as music folks call it, the crescendo” of his career in education.
On why he would be interested in coming to Carson City, Goldhardt characterized it as a “great family community.”
“I am a Westerner, and I believe in Western values, especially the Western values of hard work, respect and responsibility,” Goldhardt said.
During his interview, Goldhardt said his time in Manchester was “probably the most difficult” of his 33 years in education.