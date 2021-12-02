Catholic schools in New Hampshire kept growing this year, new enrollment figures show, though more modestly than the jump the schools saw in the fall of 2020 when the lure of in-person classes made them a popular choice for parents frustrated with remote and hybrid public schools.
Across all Catholic schools in the state, enrollment is up 6.2% this year compared with the fall of 2020.
Of the 18 schools affiliated with the Diocese of Manchester and the handful of independent Catholic schools in New Hampshire, only four saw enrollments dip, diocesan school Superintendent David Thibault said.
The growth in Catholic schools stands in contrast to public schools. Almost all districts, including Manchester and Nashua, have seen enrollments declining for years as the state’s birth rate declines.
Diocesan schools saw big enrollment jumps in the fall of 2020 — as much as 10% at some schools — as they pledged to offer full in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The promise of in-person instruction was a huge draw for families struggling with remote learning, when many districts — particularly larger and poorer districts with large class sizes — felt hybrid learning or fully remote schooling would keep students safe.
To sweeten the deal, diocesan schools offered $3,000 tuition discounts to new students last year.
Diocesan schools spokeswoman Alison Mueller said the discounts were not offered this year. She said a survey of parents this year found that the most common reason for switching — cited by almost a third of the parents who responded to the survey — was a desire for a school “where God was talked about openly in the classroom” Mueller said.
Among families who transferred in the fall of 2020, in-person learning was the main reason.
Thibault said of the students who transferred in 2020, four in five were staying in Catholic schools. Parents surveyed said they thought the switch had been a good decision, citing smaller classes and schools.
For about one in five of the students who transferred in 2020, Thibault said, Catholic school had been a stopgap until public schools returned to full-time in-person learning. And some of those transfer students graduated from high school last spring.
Thibault said the state’s Education Freedom Accounts were approved too late to be much of a factor in families’ decisions this school year.
The accounts approved as part of the state budget in late June, give low- and middle-income families access to between $3,400 and $5,200 to put toward private school tuition — including Catholic and other religious schools — or other educational expenses like tutoring, summer programs, computers or musical instruments.
So far this year, 1,635 students are using the scholarships, but Mueller said there is not yet data about how many are using the accounts for private school or Catholic school.
Thibault said that by the time the state Legislature approved the program, many families had already made their decisions, and the diocesan schools had already put together financial aid packages for lower-income families.
Some of the newest schools saw dramatic growth this fall. Enrollment doubled at Salve Regina Academy in Gorham, an elementary school that opened in 2019, and St. Joseph Regional School in Keene, which added a high school program with a class of ninth-graders in fall of 2020, and enrolled a second class this year.
Catholic schools are seeing the same labor crunch as public schools. Thibault said some schools were scrambling to hire teachers over the summer and said that like public schools, there are fewer substitute teachers this year.