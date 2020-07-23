Enrollment numbers at Catholic schools in the state have surged since the Diocese of Manchester announced its plan to open with fully classroom-based instruction and tuition incentives.
Alison Mueller, director of marketing, enrollment and development for Catholic schools, said Thursday that fall enrollment is up “5, 10 percent or more.”
A program announced July 7 offers tuition discounts of $1,500 for transfers from non-Catholic elementary schools and $3,000 for transfers from non-Catholic high schools. The discounts, offered only by diocesan schools, are applied over two years .
“Tours and applications have skyrocketed with many families concerned about or unsure of their own districts reopening plans, and we expect that to continue,” said Mueller. “We have also seen an increase in the number of referrals from current families, as most schools have well-established incentive programs already in place.”
Many public school districts — including Manchester, the largest in the state — don’t expect to have reopening plans finalized until early next month.
“Families are looking for a sense of normalcy, a return to the classroom,” said Mueller.
Mueller cited two examples of local schools seeing jumps in enrollment. St. Francis of Assisi School in Litchfield reports 33 new students have enrolled since July 7, she said, while officials at St. Christopher Academy in Nashua say they are busy reviewing 87 new applications.
Carrie Maricic of Londonderry cited the promise of in-classroom learning as one reason she is pulling her first- and third-graders out of public school and enrolling them at St. Francis this fall.
“We wanted the opportunity for them to return to in-person schooling, without masks on,” said Maricic. “Social-distancing, of course, but you see what some of the public schools are proposing and we didn’t want that. We’ve always thought about private schools but we didn’t think we could afford it. The time just seems right now, and the stars aligned.”
Mueller said the fact that many of the diocesan schools are in older and larger buildings allows students, teachers and desks to be spread out for social distancing, a selling point with some families. She said the tuition incentive program has also helped convince families to make the switch from public to private.
“We’ve found that families would consider Catholic education but sometimes finances, and lack of information about our financial-aid programs, limits parents’ interest,” said Mueller. “This has been described as what has ‘tipped the scales’ for many families to finally make the decision. Some were already considering or on the fence, and this solidified their decision.”
Under the diocese’s Transfer Incentive Program, any student in grades 1-8 transferring from a non-Catholic school will receive a $1,000 grant toward tuition the first year and $500 for the second year. Any student in grades 9-12 transferring from a non-Catholic school will receive a $2,000 grant toward tuition the first year and $1,000 the second year.
The program, which ends Aug. 31, is not need-based. Private Catholic schools in the state are not included.
Mueller said officials at each Catholic school are working to finalize their reopening plans. Face coverings, under diocesan guidelines, will be worn by teachers in situations where social distancing can’t be maintained, said Mueller. Older students will be asked to wear face masks in these same situations. Mueller said final guidelines regarding younger students are still being developed.
“Our goal is to open safety and responsibly and we remain in close communication with school leaders,” said Mueller. “Schools will be finalizing their individual implementation plans, based on these guidelines, within the next week or so and those plans will vary by region, enrollment size, and grade.”
Parents who are interested in learning more should contact the school directly for details.
A list of Catholic schools is available at www.catholicschoolsnh.org.