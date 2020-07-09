MANCHESTER - As school officials and parents across New Hampshire await guidance from Gov. Chris Sununu on how schools should re-open this fall, Catholic schools in the state plan to open with fully classroom-based instruction.
David A. Thibault, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Manchester, made the announcement Thursday while revealing a new incentive program that drops tuition costs for students transferring from non-Catholic schools before Aug. 31.
“Since March, many parents have struggled to balance their own telecommuting with assisting in the education of their children at home,” said Thibault. “Teachers have missed the one-on-one interaction with their students, and students have missed their teachers and friends.”
Thibault said while everyone involved rose to the challenge, the Diocese recognizes remote learning is not ideal.
“That is why we made the determination to return to classroom instruction just as soon as possible,” said Thibault. “Over the last several weeks, we have worked with each school in the Diocese to formulate a plan to reopen carefully and with appropriate safeguards in place to ensure the health of our faculty and staff, students, their families and the community at large.”
“While we continue to work with the experts at the New Hampshire Department of Education and are prepared to adjust our plans should a public health emergency arise again,” added Thibault, “we look forward to welcoming our students back, in person, this fall.”
Thibault also announced on Thursday the creation of a new Transfer Incentive Program (TIP) for newly-enrolled students.
According to information provided by the Diocese, any student grades 1-8 transferring from a non-Catholic school will receive a $1,000 grant off tuition the first year, and $500 off the second year. Any student grades 9-12 transferring from a non-Catholic school will receive a $2,000 grant off tuition the first year, and $1,000 off the second year.
“We’re calling this the ‘See You in Class!’ campaign,” said Alison Mueller, director of marketing, enrollment, and development for Catholic schools. “In our recent informal survey, eight out of 10 parents reported that their child missed the interactions with classmates and teachers. We want as many young people as possible to join our wonderful communities. We’ll see them in class, in person, this fall.”
All schools in the Diocese of Manchester are participating in the TIP program, and TIP funding is not need-based, said Tom Bebbington, a spokesman for the Diocese.
Parents who are interested in learning more should contact the school directly for details. A list of Catholic schools throughout the state is available at www.catholicschoolsnh.org.
Gov. Sununu is expected to provide information on how schools should re-open this fall by mid-July, possibly next week.
A task force convened by the New Hampshire Department of Education to determine what that guidance should look like has already sent their final recommendations to the governor.
The recommendations stress the need to plan for multiple options next school year, including in-person instruction with new safety guidelines, continued remote learning, and a hybrid model of remote and in-person instruction.
Task force members also recommend that districts alter their transportation plans, in anticipation of a potential shortage of bus drivers and PPE if districts offer in-person instruction.
NEA-NH, the state’s largest teachers’ union, reported recently that 75% of its members responded to a survey by saying they were not comfortable returning to the classroom without a vaccine or effective treatment, and 95% believed a hybrid model of remote and in-person instruction represents a change in working conditions and could violate their current contracts.