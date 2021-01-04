Manchester High School Central has joined a list of schools a consultant recommends be closed due to declining enrollment and climbing maintenance costs.
The latest version of the school facilities report prepared by MGT Consulting Group recommends closing four elementary schools and one high school, while merging two other high schools to address declining enrollment and more than $150 million in deferred maintenance and other costs.
A draft copy of the revised audit released Monday suggests closing Hallsville, Gossler Park, Smyth and Wilson elementary schools, along with Central High. Other recommendations include merging Manchester School of Technology with Manchester Memorial High School.
School administrators say the report isn’t the final word on the topic. The Manchester Board of School Committee has scheduled a special remote meeting this Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. to review the revised draft report. Three public forums on an earlier draft of the report scheduled for this week have been postponed. School officials said the forums would be rescheduled following Wednesday’s meeting.
School board member Art Beaudry said he has questions about an audit done in 2018 ahead of the district’s redistricting effort, which said additional space was needed at local elementary schools because they were overcrowded.
“If the numbers are correct then I’ll support these recommendations,” said Beaudry. “I’m glad to see they’re finally talking about closing a high school. I still have questions on why the numbers were so different between the two studies.”
Mayor Joyce Craig noted that the district has undergone two such studies over the past few years, each with data and recommendations that varied greatly.
“There are many unanswered questions, and it’s imperative the district validate the data and information prior to initiating the community engagement process,” Craig said in a statement. “Change is needed, but we must ensure all recommendations are accurate and actionable.”
Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt said the studies provide a framework for a long process.
“Manchester School District did not get into these facilities issues overnight, and it will take more than overnight to address them all,” he said in a statement.
The recommendations are being made to address years of declining enrollment and so-called “empty seats” in local schools, which MGT estimates will cost the Manchester School District $1.9 million this fiscal year.
There are currently 3,701 empty seats in schools across the district, spots formerly occupied by students. The audit reports that number is projected to grow to more than 4,500 over the next 10 years. MGT estimates Manchester schools could spend more than $20 million over the next 10 years if efforts are not taken to reduce the excess capacity.
The study forecasts the school district can “reasonably expect” enrollment to continue to decline before leveling off by 2030, with the number of excess seats increasing in middle and high schools, and slightly decreasing in elementary schools.
According to the audit, the average age of school buildings in Manchester is 70 years.
The revised study includes two options for addressing empty seats in the district. One involves moving the remaining fifth grade students to middle schools, closing Hallsville, Gossler Park, Smyth Road, and Wilson elementary schools and Central High School, and repurposing or divesting the sites.
Closure of the five schools will decrease excess seats and save the district approximately $47.3 million in deferred maintenance, system upgrades, and capital improvements as well as almost $600,000 annually in utility costs, according to the report.
Manchester schools would also realize cost efficiencies in administrative and operational staff.
The second option includes moving fifth grade students back to elementary schools, closing Hallsville, Gossler Park, and Smyth Road elementary schools, Southside Middle School and Central High School.
MGT believes closing the five schools would decrease excess seats and save the district approximately $54.2 million in deferred maintenance, system upgrades and capital improvements as well as almost $685,000 annually in utility costs. The district would also save on administrative and operational staff costs.