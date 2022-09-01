Manchester teachers are heading back to class with a new two-year contract that includes salary increases, one-time retention bonuses and added instructional time during the school year.
The contract increases the teacher hiring rate to $42,435, with all certified teachers starting at step 1 at $41,000 plus a 3.5% hiring bonus for a total annual wage of $42,435. In the second year the base salary increases to $43,495, including the 3.5% hiring bonus.
The contract uses money from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund to provide one-time retention bonuses for Manchester Education Association union members between $2,000 and $3,000 in fiscal year 2023. The bonuses would be reduced to between $1,250 and $1,500 in fiscal year 2024.
The agreement also contains changes in health insurance benefits expected to result in $540,000 in district-wide savings.
The estimated cost to the school district is pegged at $4,463,345 in school year 2023 and $4,273,970 in school year 2024, for a total cost of $8,737,315 over the two-year term of the deal.
“I think MEA is very excited to start a new school year, and to do so in a more normal environment than we have in a long time,” said union president Sue Hannan.
Language in the contract extends the student instructional day by 10 minutes, a change equal to approximately 4 1/2 extra school days of instruction over the course of an entire school year.
School start times for the new school year have changed slightly as a result.
Elementary school arrival times are now 8:20 a.m., with instructional time beginning at 8:25 a.m. and dismissal at 2:50 p.m. Middle school arrival time is 7:25 a.m.and dismissal is at 2:20 p.m.
Arrival and class start times at West, Central and Memorial high schools are listed as 7:38 a.m., with dismissal at 2:55 p.m. Classes at Manchester School of Technology start at 7:45 a.m., and students are dismissed at 2:21 p.m.
The new school calendar has five days-worth of extra time built into it to cover five snow days. City teachers have agreed the first three snow days will be non-instructional days, but any snow days thereafter may include remote instruction.
The change will gain back two more instructional (although remote) school days (this item is weather dependent).
Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com
