Manchester teachers are heading back to class with a new two-year contract that includes salary increases, one-time retention bonuses and added instructional time during the school year.

The contract increases the teacher hiring rate to $42,435, with all certified teachers starting at step 1 at $41,000 plus a 3.5% hiring bonus for a total annual wage of $42,435. In the second year the base salary increases to $43,495, including the 3.5% hiring bonus.

Thursday, September 01, 2022