NASHUA
The children’s faces shine with joy when their teacher appears on the screen.
Some have brought pictures they drew for her. Most have stories about what they’ve been doing the past week. Displayed in separate boxes on the video screen, they raise their small hands, waiting for her to call on them.
This is what it looks like to teach first grade in a time of pandemic.
It’s adorable. And a little bit heartbreaking.
Savanna Costa, 24, was in her third year of teaching at Fairgrounds Elementary School in Nashua when the coronavirus arrived in New Hampshire. Teachers were notified on a Friday that the schools would be closing for a few weeks. Later came the announcement they would remain closed for the rest of the school year.
It was heart-wrenching to have to tell the children, in a Zoom call, that they weren’t returning to school, Costa said. “The devastation on their faces... They didn’t understand why we couldn’t go back.
“It’s sad, because they miss their friends. It’s hard to explain to a 6-year-old why this is happening.”
The months since have been challenging. With such little kids, Costa said, “We found out real quick that teaching on a Zoom conference call was not going to work.”
“As soon as you get on the call, they want to share their stuffed animals and how many teeth they’ve lost. Then they leave the room and you’re just sitting waiting for them to come back.”
So now Costa uses a weekly video call with her class only for fun activities, such as scavenger hunts or costume parties. “Just for the kids to see each other,” she said.
Virtual field trips
Last Thursday, Costa planned a virtual trip to Disney World. Only half of her 20 students were on the call, but that’s actually a good turnout, she said.
Costa greets each youngster enthusiastically, praising their schoolwork and answering their exuberant questions.
“I haven’t seen you in a while. I missed you,” she tells one little boy.
“Hi, Zack, you look so handsome today with your haircut,” she tells another.
But it’s impossible to imagine teaching any academics this way. One child brings the tablet out to her backyard to show everyone her pool. Another disappears for a little while, leaving an empty box on the screen.
The kids get excited when Costa shares videos filmed on board Disney’s Slinky Dog roller coaster and the Jurassic World ride at Universal. There’s a lot of happy, nervous chatter when the dinosaurs appear on the screen.
“Are we scared or are we having fun?” Costa wonders aloud.
Next she plays Disney songs and asks the children to name the movie each is from. She praises their answers, right or wrong.
Then: “Are you brushing your teeth?” Costa asks one little girl.
Yes, she is.
”Mini” teachers
Costa said she and the rest of the first-grade teachers are learning to harness technology to engage the children. Each teacher created a cartoon avatar, a “mini” version of herself that the kids can print out and bring with them on activities and projects. It’s been a big hit.
There’s no rulebook for what teachers are doing right now, Costa said. “We’re grasping at straws, trying to find anything to get them excited,” she said.
But as time has passed, engagement in schoolwork has diminished, she said. “They’re 6 years old. You can’t ask that much of them,” she said. “They only have an attention span of about 20 minutes.”
Costa holds individual Zoom meetings with youngsters who need a little extra attention. She even made a house call for one student. “For the most part, it’s not even because they need me to help them learn,” she said. “It’s just they are overwhelmed and they just need me to encourage them.”
“It’s hard not to be there and see what they’re struggling with,” Costa said. “We got into the profession to be with kids, and then you take the kids away.”
Relying on teamwork
Costa is the youngest of the five first-grade teachers at Fairgrounds. They talk every day and meet virtually at least once a week. “We were already a very close team,” she said. “This just made us all 10 times closer. We’re all leaning on each other.”
Caitlin Stratton, 33, has been teaching for 12 years, 11 of them at Fairgrounds.
“I feel like I’ve had that calling since I was a little girl,” she said. “I played school at home. I just always imagined myself in the classroom and helping students.”
But she couldn’t have imagined the past three months.
“It’s just been challenging at times,” she said, then added, “A lot of the time.”
Stratton has a year-old son, so she sympathizes with what her students’ families are going through. She tries to get schoolwork done during her son’s nap time, but that’s not always possible. “He’s been on so many Zoom meetings and Google hangouts,” she laughed.
“I feel like the parents are the superheroes right now,” Stratton said. “They’re the teachers, they’re providing meals at home, they’re the entertainment, as well as doing their own work.”
Many parents are essential workers, Stratton said, so she has to accommodate a variety of schedules. She is at her computer by 7 a.m. and may still be connecting with parents at 9 or 10 at night. “There’s no one size fits all,” she said. “Everybody’s doing the best they can.”
Costa said she gets texts from parents as late as midnight asking about work assignments. The line between school time and home time, she said, “is completely gone.”
Help amid heartbreak
Megan Tuttle, president of the National Education Association-New Hampshire, said remote learning has been a necessary response to the national emergency, but it is “unsustainable” for parents and educators. She worries that students who don’t have access to computers, tablets or broadband “are at risk of falling behind their peers.”
It’s been tough on everyone, Tuttle said. “No graduations, no end-of-year celebrations, no retirement parties, no saying goodbye to those we may not see again because they are off to start a new chapter of life, robs students and educators of the normal rhythm and closure that comes with ending a school year,” she said.
Stratton said the most difficult thing has been losing face-to-face interactions with her students. “That’s why I went into teaching, to help students and see them grow,” she said.
That’s especially true with first-graders, she said. “They come in almost babies, and by the time they leave, they seem so much older,” she said. “They’re readers, and they just grow so much. I miss seeing that part.”
Frank Edelblut, the state’s education commissioner, said New Hampshire teachers have done “a fantastic job” shifting to remote instruction, something that is especially challenging for younger students.
“Keeping the attention of an elementary school class is hard enough when they are all in the same room, and our teachers and parents have worked tirelessly together to make sure New Hampshire kids have continued their education,” he said in an email.
The students won’t receive grades for schoolwork during the pandemic, Costa said. “I don’t even know how we would assess this trimester,” she said.
Her school is planning to keep this year’s class groups together next year, to give the kids some continuity, she said.
Stratton said she can’t bear the thought of doing remote teaching again in the fall. “I’m trying not to stress out about it until we have an answer,” she said.
Costa said she is “terrified” at the prospect of trying to get to know a new group of youngsters over a video screen. On the other hand, she said, “I can’t imagine keeping my kids 6 feet apart, keeping their masks on, taking their temperature every day.”
Sad goodbyes
Costa’s Thursday Zoom call ends with a video of a fireworks display over Cinderella’s castle. It’s been just over an hour, a long time for 6-year-old bodies to stay still.
Costa hits the “mute all” button so she can talk to the kids. “This is the best part of remote learning — muting them,” she says with a grin.
Costa reminds them that the week ahead is their last full week of school. “You guys are going to be first-graders for one more week, and then you’re going to be second-graders,” she says enthusiastically.
Can we have a picnic, one child asks. “If we’re allowed,” Costa replies cautiously. “If it’s safe, I will.”
The kids don’t have their usual excitement about summer and the end of school, Costa said. “Once this is over, they don’t have anything to do,” she said.
She gives the kids a few minutes to chat with each other before she wraps it up. “I love you all so, so much,” she tells them. “Hope you had a nice day at Disney.”
As she says goodbye, one little boy blows her a kiss. “I caught that kiss,” she tells him. “Thank you.”
This coming Friday, on the last Zoom call of the year, Costa plans to give out awards (everyone gets one) and share an online slideshow of photos she’s taken of the children all year. She’s putting together treat bags for her students and hopes to see them in person when their parents come to pick the bags up on the last day of school, June 15.
“Usually on the last day of school, I give a speech,” Costa said. “I always cry.”
She tried to record a video speech for this year’s class and couldn’t get through it without tears. She’ll try again later, she said.
“I don’t want them to be sad.”