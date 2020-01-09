CHARLESTOWN — The State Board of Education is letting Charlestown go forward with a vote to possibly leave the Fall Mountain Regional School District.
“We can do better on our own,” said Albert St. Pierre, a Charlestown selectman and a member of the committee that drafted the exit plan approved Thursday by the state board.
Fall Mountain, composed of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon, and Walpole, has been in existence since 1966, and over the years Charleston has taken on the bulk of the financial responsibility for the district. The town of about 5,000 residents now has an education tax rate of $24.02 per thousand in valuation.
“We have the highest education tax in the state of New Hampshire,” St. Pierre said.
St. Pierre was part of the effort in the '80s to leave the district.
With the state’s approval, the matter will now go before voters at the annual school elections in March. Every town in the district will be able to vote on the plan, not just Charlestown. The four remaining towns have more than 8,000 people in total, according to the committee’s report.
Fall Mountain School Board Chair Michael Herrington, a Charlestown resident and at-large member of the board, said the situation between Charlestown and the district is heartbreaking.
“This community is like a family, and like a lot of families sometimes, there are people who are angry and have been for a very long time,” Herrington said.
Herrington said if the district starts to split, he worries about the educational opportunities for his children, and the other children in the district. The remaining towns will have a difficult path going forward without Charlestown, he said.
“We are going to have to come together and figure out what to do,” Herrington said.
Under the terms of the leave proposal, Charlestown would create its own school district, and educate students in kindergarten through eighth grade at the three schools in town. The high school students would then still mostly go to Fall Mountain, which is located in Langdon, through a tuition agreement. Students and their families may also choose to attend different high schools.
St. Pierre said the town is trying to negotiate a tuition agreement with the district, but those talks have met with resistance.
“They don’t want us to withdraw and they’re putting up roadblocks,” St. Pierre said.
Herrington said the Fall Mountain board is skeptical about the tuition agreement given the current stalemate between the district and Charlestown. Charlestown stopped making the agreed-upon payments as a Fall Mountain member town to the district in October. The October, November, and December payments total now $1.8 million. The district filed a court case against the town on Dec. 23.
St. Pierre said all of that money has been placed in an escrow account and it will now be released to the district on Monday.
“Monday at noon they can pick up the check for $1.8 million,” St. Pierre said.
The dispute between the town and the district that flared up in October over concerns about the Fall Mountain payment agreement, which is supposed to be based on daily attendance figures, St. Pierre said. The Charlestown board of selectmen requested the Charlestown attendance figures from the district to find out how many Charlestown students are attending the high school, he said. When the board could not get these numbers, the town stopped making payments, he said.
“As a selectmen it is my fiduciary responsibility not to pay bills when we don’t know what we’re paying for,” St. Pierre said. “The numbers just don't add up for the number of kids we have.”
Since the district filed the court actions, selectmen have met with the town’s attorney and agreed to release the funds without getting the attendance figures.
