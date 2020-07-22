The Manchester School Charter Commission will ask the Attorney General’s Office to reconsider the commission’s proposed charter amendments after the state said it couldn’t review those amendments due to questions over two conflicting state laws.
The recommended changes, which include removing the mayor from the Board of School Committee and giving board members the ability to adopt their own annual budget, were drafted following months of deliberations and public testimony.
The charter commission has been meeting since January.
Last Friday, Assistant Attorney General Nicholas Chong Yen sent a letter to Manchester School District Charter Commission Chairman Michael Lopez stating the group’s recommended amendments to the city charter needed to be re-sent for additional review.
Yen cited RSA 49-B:15, which requires the Charter Commission to submit recommendations for a procedure on a ballot question for proposed amendments to the city charter in November 2020.
“The commission’s proposed amendments do not constitute the ‘recommendations for a procedure to revise, amend, or replace the Manchester school district charter’ as required by RSA 49-B:15,” wrote Yen. “As a result, the reviewing agencies are unable to engage in their review process until such time as the commission submits for the agencies’ consideration, its recommendations for a procedure as mandated by RSA 49-B:15.”
On Wednesday, charter commission legal counsel Dean Eggert told commissioners he had a conversation with Yen, pointing out the legislation was written to address the city of Concord’s inability to amend its charter on its own. Eggert said Manchester has the authority to amend its charter, but Yen reiterated that RSA 49-B:15 requires the city also submit a local procedure for reviewing, amending and revising the charter as it pertains to the school district.
Commissioners voted to send state officials a letter requesting they reconsider reviewing the proposed charter amendments.
“We respectfully submit that nothing in RSA 49-B:15 divests the Charter Commission of the general charter review authority granted it under RSA 49-B:4,” the letter states. “There is no doubt that the commission was elected to review the City Charter for the benefit of the School District.”
The commission also voted to send an additional charter amendment to state officials for review and approval, one that meets the local procedure requirement.
If approved, that amendment would go before voters as an additional ballot question this fall, separate from the proposed changes already submitted by the commission. The key revisions being recommended include:
• The mayor would no longer be a member of, or serve as chair of, the school board;
• The school board should be responsible for proposing, approving, adopting, appropriating and accounting for and spending the school district’s annual budget;
• The school board will propose and adopt the annual budget, which would no longer be included as part of the city’s annual budget;
• The school district’s annual budget shall be subject to the same limits on budget increases — i.e. the tax cap — as currently imposed on the city’s annual budget increases and as set forth in the city’s current charter.
Commissioners have scheduled a public hearing on the new proposed charter amendment for 6 p.m. on Aug. 6.