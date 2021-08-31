Child care centers in New Hampshire are still woefully understaffed, industry leaders say, which means parents who need care can't get it and the start of school won't bring a return of parents to the workforce.
At the Boys & Girls Club of Central New Hampshire, which offers preschool and before- and after-school care for school-age children, the shortage of staff means the club has a waiting list of 170.
That has meant a few heartbreaking calls with parents desperate for care, club director Chris Emond said.
Several times this year, Emond said, a parent has called to ask about availability, often after accepting a new job. Then they hear how long the waiting list is.
Emond said it's not uncommon for families to have called four or five nearby child care centers looking for a spot, and been turned away.
The lack of workers means child care centers have to take fewer kids. State rules dictate how many children of different ages a teacher can care for at once.
So while Emond said the Boys & Girls Club sites are just two-thirds full, they cannot accept more children.
And for families with young children, no child care often means at least one parent -- usually the mother -- cannot work outside the home, or can work only part-time.
As New Hampshire struggles to find workers in just about every field, from bus drivers to bartenders, state officials have tried all kinds of inducements. An early end to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in June was meant to push people to work, as was a "signing bonus" for people who started jobs this summer.
Some had hoped that the start of school -- full-time, in-person school -- would let more parents get back to work. But child care advocates like Jackie Cowell of Early Learning NH point out that families of preschool children won't be helped much by older children going back to school.
Children who are in school but too young to be home alone need care before and after the school day, she said.
Hiring a child care teacher is not as easy as hanging a sign or posting on a jobs website. Lead teachers must have a bachelor's degree, and aides and assistants usually need some experience.
Pay can be as low as $10 per hour to work with a group of children all day, planning lessons, tracking development and keeping everyone safe. Slinging coffee and crullers at Dunkin' pays about as much, if not more than child care, according to online job ads.
Even though the Boys & Girls Club is one of the higher-paying child care providers in New Hampshire, Emond said, there is still a problem hiring. The Boys & Girls Club offers up to $22 per hour, but requires a higher level of experience and training.
Very few young people are seeking out that training, he said, scared off by stories of low pay. The age group also has a lack of exposure to the early childhood education field, Emond said.
Relief funds from the federal COVID-19 stimulus bills have kept child care centers afloat over the last 18 months. And many advocates are eyeing a proposal in Senate Democrats' $3.5 trillion reconciliation budget package that would fund preschool for every 3- and 4-year-old, filling the gap between what it costs to run a high-quality child care center and what parents can afford to pay.
But that package's passage through Congress is far from assured. And in the meantime, the shortage of care workers is already threatening child care centers' stability. If a center relies on being 90 to 95% enrolled to make ends meet, Emond said, having the staff to be only two-thirds full will not be sustainable.