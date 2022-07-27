Christopher MacDonald has been named the new principal at Parker-Varney Elementary School, Manchester school officials announced Wednesday.

MacDonald recently completed a sabbatical and has 12 years of administrative experience in Manchester schools, a spokesperson for the Manchester School District said in a news release. Prior to working in Manchester, he taught third and fourth grade in Hooksett.

