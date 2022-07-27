Christopher MacDonald has been named the new principal at Parker-Varney Elementary School, Manchester school officials announced Wednesday.
MacDonald recently completed a sabbatical and has 12 years of administrative experience in Manchester schools, a spokesperson for the Manchester School District said in a news release. Prior to working in Manchester, he taught third and fourth grade in Hooksett.
MacDonald replaces Kelly Espinola, who left Parker-Varney earlier this summer to take over as principal at Southside Middle School.
“I am excited to be back on the West Side and the next principal of Parker-Varney,” MacDonald said in a statement. “I look forward to meeting the staff, students, and families this fall and having a successful school year.”
Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis said she feels MacDonald will be a strong addition to the team already in place at Parker-Varney.
“Principal MacDonald will help continue the school’s tradition of excellence and innovation,” Gillis said in a statement. “I hope that you’ll join us in welcoming him to this new role.”
MacDonald earned undergraduate degrees in education and psychology from Westfield State University, a masters in educational administration from the University of New Hampshire and Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Plymouth State University.
He is currently completing a doctoral degree at Southern New Hampshire University.
